Entering the final game of the regular season against the New York Giants, the Eagles’ playoff math remains as simple as it did two weeks ago: a win and the Birds clinch everything.

The Eagles have lost two straight with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts on the sideline nursing an injured shoulder. Fortunately, Hurts is expected to return on Sunday, NFL sources told the Inquirer. He’ll be joined by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn, who were both activated off injured reserve.

With a win, the Eagles would clinch the NFC East, a first-round bye, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The last time the Birds had home field advantage was in 2017, which ended with the Eagles defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

If the Eagles lose, they can still win the NFC East if the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. That game is also scheduled for 4:25 p.m. and will air on Fox, so fans in Philadelphia will be able to flip back and forth between the two.

The San Francisco 49ers could also still steal the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, but would need a win against the Arizona Cardinals paired with an Eagles loss.

The Giants come into Sunday’s game at the Linc with nothing to play for. They are locked into the NFC playoffs as the No. 6 seed, and can’t move up or down, regardless what happens tonight. They’ll end up playing the No. 3 seed next weekend, which will either be the Minnesota Vikings or the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the Eagles-Giants Week 18 game:

What channel is Eagles-Giants on?

Eagles-Cowboys is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Calling the game is Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, who is also know as the voice of the Madden football game. The duo also called the Birds’ Week 11 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Reporting from the Linc will be former University of Delaware lacrosse star Evan Washburn.

The game will also air on radio in Philadelphia on 94.1 WIP. Calling the game will be the longtime announcing duo of Merrill Reese and Mike Quick, in their 25th season broadcasting the Eagles. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Spanish-speaking listeners can tune into La Mega 105.7, where the game will be called by WIP host Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Bill Kulik.

Where can I stream Eagles-Cowboys?

Eagles vs. Cowboys will stream on Paramount+, but you’ll need either a subscription or a cable login to watch.

The game will also stream on a host of so-called skinny bundles that carry CBS, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free at home, your best option if you live near Philadelphia is to use an over-the-air antenna.

On mobile, you can stream the game on NFL+, the league’s new streaming service. There’s a subscription fee, but also a seven-day free trial.

Live Eagles-Giants coverage

Eagles staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Gameday Central. Smith and Tolentino will discuss the Eagles-Giants game at 2:30 p.m. prior to kickoff. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Giants: Live coverage

Other NFL games on TV in Philly this weekend

Week 18 is a national doubleheader, which means fans in Philadelphia will get four NFL games Sunday afternoon, capped off by Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Patriots at Bills: 1 p.m., CBS3 (Tony Romo, Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson)

Jets at Dolphins: 1 p.m., Fox 29 (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Cowboys at Commanders: 4:25 p.m., Fox 29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Lions at Packers: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)