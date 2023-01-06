Jeff McLane

Let’s work under the premise that Jalen Hurts, as expected, will start at quarterback for the Eagles and that the Giants will rest key starters in the season finale. That seemed to be where Sunday’s game was trending early Friday. The line opened at New York +14 and had yet to waver suggesting Las Vegas believes the above scenarios, as well. Two touchdowns is a big spread, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Hurts’ shoulder injury and how much he will be capable of in his first game back. But the Eagles should have more than enough to get the job done against a team they smoked 48-22 just a month ago.

I’d expect Hurts to be limited, though. Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen are likely to construct a game plan that has a few early zone-reads to maintain the quarterback’s plus-one threat, much like they did late last season after his ankle injury. But they can’t overly risk exposing him to contact even if the No. 1 seed is at stake. If Hurts re-injures his shoulder or suffers another setback, the Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes could go up in smoke.

If starter Daniel Jones sits, Tyrod Taylor will be under center for the Giants. He’s no slouch. Taylor has 53 career starts and a winning record (26-25-1). But if he doesn’t have Saquon Barkley at running back, he lacks a true game-breaker. The Giants had a nice rebound in Brian Daboll’s first season as coach. They may have had a late-season swoon, but reaching the playoffs as a wild card was unexpected. There’s little reason for Daboll to play it straight with the Giants locked into the NFC’s No. 6 seed, and I’d expect him to approach this game as if it were in the preseason.

The Eagles should be wary of a potential letdown against a bunch of reserves, but with so much on the line, and coming off two losses, I think they’ll take care of business with Hurts back.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 16

E.J. Smith

In the first matchup between these teams, the Eagles’ starters watched part of the fourth quarter from the sidelines during a blowout win.

This weekend, it could be the Giants who give their key starters a breather.

The Eagles’ 48-22 win over the Giants last month secured a playoff berth, but there’s still work left to do with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye hanging in the balance. The Giants, who are locked into the No. 6 seed regardless of the outcome of the regular-season finale, are likely to rest several starters, according to media reports.

With Jalen Hurts on track to return and the Giants looking ahead to the wild-card round, the Eagles will have an even greater talent disparity than they did a month ago. It’s hard to blow a team out twice, and the Giants reserves who play will have the added motivation of putting out good tape, but the Eagles’ matchup advantages are too significant to ignore.

The Eagles offense showed how effectively it could take advantage of the Giants’ man-coverage-heavy scheme with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The run game was dominant as well, with Miles Sanders rushing for a career-high 144 yards. If Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence or promising rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux are watching the game from the sideline, things could be even easier for the Eagles’ offensive front even without right tackle Lane Johnson in the lineup.

Hurts may be dissuaded from running much because of his shoulder, but the Giants are susceptible to scrambles because of their reliance on man coverage as well. If Hurts is willing to slide a bit more often, there’s reason to believe he could make an impact with his legs.

On the other side, things will hinge on which players are available. The Giants offense centers around Saquon Barkley, but the former Penn State running back could be among the players rested. Quarterback Daniel Jones, too.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has plenty of experience, but the Eagles defense should be able to hold up and perhaps even flirt with the NFL’s single-season sack record of 72. The group needs five sacks to surpass the 1984 Chicago Bears for the most all-time.

The Eagles need this game, both for seeding and to avoid going into the playoffs losers of three straight. The Giants don’t. By Sunday evening, expect the Eagles to be donning some new attire and going into the playoffs with a week off.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Giants 17

Josh Tolentino

The Eagles didn’t have the joyous holiday season that they initially hoped for. In consecutive weeks, they’ve dropped a pair of games to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively. This marks the team’s first losing streak of the season.

How will the Eagles (13-3) respond to a humbling dose of adversity? They’ve yet to lock up the conference’s top seed, but they enter their Week 18 matchup as heavy favorites. Meanwhile, the Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed, and are expected to rest a majority of their starters. That won’t be the case for the Eagles, who could get starter Jalen Hurts back under center following his two-game absence with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Hurts has taken progressive steps that signal his return, including taking reps with the first-team offense.

Other reinforcements also are en route with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn both returning to practice this week. Despite missing five games with his lacerated kidney injury, Gardner-Johnson is still tied for most interceptions in the NFL with six. Quinn has been underwhelming during his brief tenure since being acquired in October from Chicago, but his presence could provide a temporary boost to a position group that’s currently missing one of its most effective players in Josh Sweat (neck). Sweat hasn’t practiced all week, and he likely won’t return until the playoffs.

The team possesses an ideal mix of veteran leadership paired with young talent to climb out of its current hole. Dropping from the top seed to the wild-card round would be viewed as a catastrophe. Based on the tone gathered from the locker room this week, particularly that from center Jason Kelce, the best guess is leaders like him won’t allow that to happen. With Hurts expected back in the lineup, the Eagles are poised to cruise to a much-needed victory that secures them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Giants 14