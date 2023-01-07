The Eagles activated C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn off of injured reserve Saturday, suggesting both will return for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The team also signed punter Brett Kern off of the practice squad ahead of the regular-season finale. To clear space for the three additions, the Eagles put special teams ace Shaun Bradley and developmental edge rusher Janarius Robinson on injured reserve. Placing Bradley on IR now means he’ll miss at least four weeks, sidelining him until the week of the Super Bowl if the Eagles make it that far. The Eagles waived Sua Opeta on Friday to clear the first of the three spots needed for the three moves.

Gardner-Johnson’s return after missing five games with a lacerated kidney will be a significant boost for the Eagles secondary, which also is without slot cornerback Avonte Maddox indefinitely while he recovers from a toe injury.

Even after missing the five games, Gardner-Johnson’s six interceptions still are tied for the league lead. The former nickel cornerback, who switched to safety after the Saints traded him to the Eagles in September, will offer the versatility to play from multiple alignments with Maddox out.

Quinn’s return from a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery will help the Eagles account for Josh Sweat’s absence. Sweat was ruled out for the Giants game one week after suffering a scary neck injury that required him to leave the field on a stretcher and be transported to a local hospital for further testing. The Pro Bowl edge rusher avoided serious injury — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni characterized him as “day-to-day.”

Quinn was averaging just 14 snaps over his last five games after the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the 2021 All-Pro. With Sweat sidelined at least one week, Quinn figures to see an uptick in playing time.

Kern signed to the Eagles practice squad last month to replace injured punter Arryn Siposs. He’s been elevated each of the last three games, meaning the Eagles either had to use another punter for their matchup against the Giants or sign him to the active roster.

The Eagles could have tried to make do without Kern for one week and taken advantage of the unlimited practice-squad promotions teams are afforded in the playoffs, but instead opted to simply sign Kern to the active roster. The Eagles would secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye week that comes with it by beating the Giants, who are expected to sit multiple key starters because of their pre-determined playoff seeding.