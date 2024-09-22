Eagles-Saints: Start time, channel, how to watch and stream

After losing a heartbreaker against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Eagles (1-1) hit the road looking to correct course against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at the Superdome at 1 p.m. on Fox.

Hopefully the Eagles have tinkered with a defense that was carved up by Kirk Cousins in the final minutes of last week’s loss. After two games, the Saints lead the league in scoring, averaging over 45 points per game and scoring points on their first 15 possessions. Quarterback Derek Carr appears reborn in Klint Kubiak’s new offense, with a 142.4 QB rating and five touchdown passes through two games, four to running back Alvin Kamara.

Advertisement

The Saints are also looking for the team’s first 3-0 start since 2013.

“They have an explosive running back with Kamara. They’ve got speed at wide receiver. Derek Carr has seen and played a lot of football, and when he’s on, he’s on,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters this week. “They run the ball well, they’re explosive with the pass game, and they’re going to be a big-time challenge in a hostile environment.”

The traditional 1 p.m. kickoff is something Eagles fans didn’t get much of last season coming off the Super Bowl — just three total last season outside of Week 18. This year the Birds have fewer national games and are scheduled for six 1 p.m. kickoffs, including their next four games. But three of those will be on the road, and the Birds won’t return to The Linc until Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 13.

One benefit of this season’s schedule is the Eagles will have much more rest between games. Last season, the Eagles total rest disparity — how the NFL calculates the difference in rest time between teams — was minus 6. This year it’s plus 11, and they’re scheduled to play on less rest than their opponents just twice. Unfortunately, because the Eagles are coming off Monday Night Football, one of those two games is this afternoon against the Saints, who will be playing on a full week’s rest.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream Eagles-Saints today:

What time and channel is the Eagles game today?

Greg Olsen will be calling today's Eagles-Saints game on Fox. Read more Julio Cortez / AP

Today’s game between the Eagles and Saints is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Calling today’s game are two familiar voices for Eagles fans — Joe Davis, who called the Phillies World Series run on Fox in 2022, and Greg Olsen, who was on the call for Super Bowl LVII, when the Birds came close to toppling the Kansas City Chiefs. Veteran report Pam Oliver will be on the sidelines Sunday.

Advertisement

Olsen had called games alongside Kevin Burkhardt the past two seasons as part of Fox’s top NFL booth, but was replaced during the offseason by Tom Brady.

“I think the broadcast teams make the viewing experience better, but I don’t think they necessarily drive the experience,” Brady told The Athletic’s Richard Deitch. “Having said that, I hope people come out of our games and think, ‘I heard two or three things in this game today that I never had anyone lay out for me.’”

Eagles-Saints will also air on the radio on 94.1 WIP, where fans can listen to the familiar voices of Merrill Reese and former Eagles receiver Mike Quick. WIP host Howard Eskin will handle sideline reporting duties.

Rickie Ricardo, Oscar Budejen, and Dave Gerhardt will call the game in Spanish on La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 93.9 FM in Atlantic City, and 103.3 FM in Vineland/Millville.

Advertisement

Both radio broadcasts can be streamed from anywhere on the Eagles’ website, while fans in Philly can also stream them on the Eagles app

Where can I stream Eagles-Saints

A Fox Sports TV camera. Read more Adam Hunger / AP

Eagles-Saints will stream on the Fox Sports app, though you need to login with your cable provider.

The game also will stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

Advertisement

If you live in the Philadelphia TV market, you can also stream the game on NFL+, the leagues subscription streaming service, which runs $6.99 a month.

If you’re looking to stream the game for free and you live in or around Philadelphia, your best option is using a digital antenna, since the game will air on broadcast television on Fox 29.

NFC East standings

NFL Week 3 games on TV in Philly Sunday

Birds fans will get to root against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Read more David Richard / AP

Dolphins (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0): 4:05 p.m., CBS3 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins) Ravens (0-2) at Cowboys (1-1): 4:25 p.m., Fox 29 (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi) Chiefs (2-0) at Falcons (1-1): 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, Olivia Reiner, and Jeff Neiburg will be covering the action live on Inquirer.com. Notes and observations about the game can be found at Inquirer.com/Eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our free Sports Daily newsletter.

Eagles news

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is in a race to play against his former team on Sunday. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Eagles 2024 schedule