Eagles nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox was activated off injured reserve Saturday. He is expected back in the lineup for the team’s Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Maddox, 26, missed the past month with a hamstring injury that he suffered after the Eagles-Texans game on Nov. 3. With Maddox sidelined, the Eagles have relied on reserve cornerback Josiah Scott. The 23-year-old Scott struggled initially, but his performance from the slot has been steady overall.

When healthy, though, Maddox has been one of the better nickel cornerbacks in the league. Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Maddox has recorded 222 tackles, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and 29 passes defensed over 57 games.

“Obviously he’s a big-time slot in this league,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “When he’s ready to go, we’re going to be excited to get him back out there.”

Last November, Maddox signed a three-year extension worth up to $22.5 million.

“It’s always going to be a boost having Avonte back,” safety Marcus Epps said. “It’s just great to have Avonte back. He’s a great playmaker. He knows the defense really well. He’s a smart guy. So it will be good to have him back. He can do everything you need a nickel cornerback to do. He’s very tough and physical. He can go in the box and tackle. And he can cover, as well.

“He can really do anything that the position asks.”

Among defensive starters, Maddox has missed the most time due to injury this season with six appearances over 12 games. He previously missed two games against Jacksonville and Arizona with an ankle injury.

Other players still on IR include tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney), and defensive end Robert Quinn (knee). Goedert is eligible to return from IR next week against the Chicago Bears, Gardner-Johnson is eligible to return Week 17 against the Saints, and Quinn is eligible to return in the regular-season finale.

With Maddox rejoining fellow starting cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles (11-1) boast one of the NFL’s best CB trios. According to Pro Football Focus, Slay and Bradberry rank first and second in the league in passer rating allowed, respectively.

“I need a crazy guy like Avonte out on the field,” Slay said jokingly. “Josiah and Avonte are total opposites. Josiah is a shy, quiet guy. He just chills. I need somebody who is kind of crazy. So it’s a good balance to have both of them. With Avonte out, I kind of had to be the [loud] one. Now that he’s back, I’ll go back to minding my business and keeping quiet, and I’ll let Avonte do all the talking and yelling.”

Slay concluded: “We’ve got to make a statement. As we get deeper into the season, with the record we have, guys are looking forward to a bye week [in the playoffs]. That’s what our main goal is. I’m telling guys in the room right now, ‘this is playoff ball.’ We’re locked in. This feeling we have, it’s real.”

