The Eagles ruled out linebacker Shaun Bradley ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Bradley did not practice all week after he sustained a hamstring injury during the team’s Week 13 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles (11-1) also upgraded wide receiver Quez Watkins (shoulder) and linebacker Kyzir White (ankle) from limited to full participants on the team’s final injury report that was released Friday evening. Neither player was listed with a game designation, an indication that both Watkins and White will be available for the Week 14 matchup between the NFC East rivals.

Additionally, there’s also a possibility that the Eagles activate slot cornerback Avonte Maddox from injured reserve. Maddox has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, but the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window to return from IR this week.

With Maddox sidelined, the Eagles have relied on reserve defensive back Josiah Scott as the featured nickel cornerback. While Scott has been steady, Maddox’s presence helps form one of the best CB trios in the league alongside starters Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Multiple teammates indicated Maddox could be back on the field this weekend. The Eagles will need to make a decision on Maddox’s status by the league’s roster deadline on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s always going to be a boost having Avonte back,” safety Marcus Epps said. “It’s just great to have Avonte back. He’s a great playmaker. He knows the defense really well. He’s a smart guy. So it will be good to have him back. He can do everything you need a nickel cornerback to do. He’s very tough and physical. He can go in the box and tackle. And he can cover, as well. He can really do anything that the position asks.”

The Giants (7-4-1) ruled out three players (cornerback Adoree Jackson and offensive linemen Josh Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux). Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is listed as doubtful, while running back Saquon Barkley is questionable; both players are dealing with neck injuries. Sunday’s contest in East Rutherford marks the beginning of three consecutive road games for the Eagles, who are aiming to secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed with five-regular season games remaining.

“I think you know you’re going to have adversity on the road,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “You’re going to have adversity at any point in the NFL. But you’re playing a lot of different factors. It [comes down to] just sticking together as a team. This is going to be any game, but specifically, on the road, there are going to be ups and there’s going to be downs. You have to fight through the downs, and you have to do whatever you need to do to come out, scratch, claw, do whatever you need to do to get out with a win.

“This team just understands that. This team knows we have to be ready to have the dawg mentality on every single play.”