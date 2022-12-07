Avonte Maddox is set to return to practice for the Eagles after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for their starting slot cornerback Wednesday morning, giving him a chance to return for the walk-through scheduled in the afternoon. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury coming out of the team’s win over the Houston Texans last month and was placed on injured reserve.

Maddox is eligible to return to the active roster this week and could be back in the lineup for the Eagles’ road game against the New York Giants this Sunday depending on how far along he is in his recovery. He told Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane that “hamstrings are tricky” when asked for an update on his recovery last week.

