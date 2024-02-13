Eagles’ Haason Reddick wants a contract extension and ‘never asked for a trade’

While the Eagles granted Haason Reddick permission to a seek a trade last week according to a league source, the 29-year-old edge rusher shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday that he did not request one.

Reddick, who is seeking a new contract on the cusp of the final year of his three-year deal, also told Bleacher Report that he would like an extension to stay with his hometown Eagles. The Camden native who played his college ball at Temple led the team with 11 sacks in 2023, becoming one of two active players along with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to have 10 or more sacks in four straight seasons.

“Never asked for a trade,” Reddick explained on X. “However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!”

The Eagles signed Reddick on March 16, 2022, to a three-year, $45 million contract ($30 million guaranteed) following his stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-20) and the Carolina Panthers (2021). Over the course of the next two seasons, Reddick posted a combined 27 sacks, ranking among the league’s best in that span and outplaying his annual compensation. His contract is 17th among edge rushers in total value and 18th in fully guaranteed money, according to Over the Cap.

By allowing Reddick to seek a trade, the indication is that the Eagles are open to a deal that allows the two-time Pro Bowler to get the extension he wants while providing the team with the necessary salary-cap considerations and draft-pick compensation in return. The Eagles are projected to have nine picks going into the draft in April, including three selections in the first two rounds.

Additionally, the Eagles are going into the offseason with $20.3 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. A Reddick trade, extension, or contract restructuring could provide more relief in 2024. While Reddick is poised to make $15.5 million in the final year of his contract, according to Over the Cap, he is slated to account for a team-high 9% of the Eagles’ salary cap ($21.9 million cap charge).

Still, the idea of allowing Reddick to seek a trade does not indicate that the Eagles are actively shopping him. Rather, their permission gives Reddick and his camp the opportunity to test the market and see what he could earn on a new deal from another team.

The Eagles found themselves in a similar situation with cornerback Darius Slay last offseason. Slay, who was also going into the final year of his contract at the time, did not request a trade and was still permitted to find a trade partner. The team nearly released Slay at the start of the new league year, but he ultimately agreed to a two-year extension that runs through 2025.

During training camp, when Reddick was asked if he was underpaid, he responded that his play “speaks for itself.” Reddick was coming off of a 2022 season in which he tied for second in the league with 16 sacks and finished tied for fifth with 26 quarterback hits.

“I mean, I ain’t going to sit here and ... like I said, y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick said on Aug. 1. “I’m just worried about being the best version of myself. And I’ll let everything else sort itself out, truly.”

Still, Reddick didn’t mince words when discussing the significance of playing for the Eagles following the team’s wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When asked directly how much he wants to be a part of the team’s future, Reddick responded, “As much as I can.”

“I’m a guy from the area,” Reddick said after the game. “Other than saying it’s important, I can’t really put it into words what it means to put on that uniform every chance, every opportunity I get it. It’s just something so special. Something so special. Being from here, watching the team since I was like 4 or 5 years old. Watching them and finally getting to come home and playing for the Eagles. Man, love it.”