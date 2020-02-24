The week after the Eagles’ 2019 season ended with a wild-card-round playoff loss to Seattle, Roseman spoke of a need to make the team younger and quicker. With the March 18 start of the league year, and free agency, now less than a month away, Roseman will be pressed to further develop his thinking on this initiative, which could entail a tricky breakup with 38-year-old left tackle Jason Peters, one of the greatest players in franchise history. Thirty-two-year-old safety Malcolm Jenkins might be even more essential to the locker room culture of the current team than Peters; Jenkins has said he will not play this season under the terms of his expiring contract, which calls for him to make $7.85 million in this final season.