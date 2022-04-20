With the NFL draft next week, the Eagles are entering the final stages of preparation. Over the last several months, the team has evaluated hundreds of prospects and conducted a bevy of predraft interviews and meetings in an effort to create the ultimate draft board.

The Eagles possess 10 total picks, including two selections in the first round at pick Nos. 15 and 18.

On Wednesday, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni addressed reporters at the NovaCare Complex. Here are our top takeaways:

Future flexibility

This marked Roseman’s first public appearance since the team made a blockbuster deal with New Orleans in which the Eagles traded two first-round picks in exchange for a package that includes one 2022 first-round pick, another first rounder next year, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Through this swap, the Eagles created both immediate and future flexibility. Not only do they possess two first-round picks in next week’s draft, but also they have two first-round picks in next year’s draft.

Asked if the current state of the quarterback position impacted the trade with the Saints, Roseman once again endorsed Jalen Hurts, while also addressing his process behind the trade.

“We’re excited about Jalen Hurts,” Roseman said. “We’re going to support Jalen. We want him to have a great career in Philly. This was about flexibility for our team and making sure we have resources to improve our team for not only this year’s draft but next year’s draft moving forward. It made a lot of sense.”

The Eagles have done their due diligence in scouting this year’s quarterback class — they’ve dined with Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and also conducted a facility visit with Mississippi’s Matt Corral. But those meetings could just be smoke screens to other teams across the league. Considering the multiple public endorsements of Hurts, it’d be a surprise if the Eagles reinvest at quarterback next week. As Hurts prepares for his second full season as the starter, the team has created additional flexibility to potentially make a sudden move at the position next offseason if they aren’t convinced.

“We were looking at this year and next year with the amount of picks we have in this year’s draft, and wanted to balance it for a variety of factors,” Roseman said. “When you look at having first-round picks and having that many guys on the fifth-year option. Also balancing the scouting of players in this year’s draft and next year’s draft, and having more options and flexibility at all positions. Hopefully it’s a win-win situation.”

Prioritizing offense or defense?

Depending on how the board shakes out, the Eagles could add first-round talent to the offense and defense. When asked pointedly whether offense or defense should be addressed first in the draft, Sirianni deflected.

“You’re always looking to make your team better, so you’re looking at all accounts. I don’t think it’s fair for me to say, ‘Well OK, offense is more important than defense or defense is more important than offense.’ We’re just looking to get our team better. How do you do that? By getting good players.”

Sirianni’s playing and coaching backgrounds lean heavily on offense, but he’s also aware there are lingering needs on both sides. Besides receiver, the team has holes to fill at cornerback, safety, linebacker, and across the defensive line.

Another first-round trade?

Given the draft capital, the team’s flexibility in the future is obvious. But don’t rule out any additional first-round trades in this year’s draft.

If there’s a difference maker the team is infatuated with and that player slips out of the top 10 on draft night, it’s entirely possible the Eagles move up from pick No. 15 to catapult the teams ahead of them and nab their guy. If a move up does indeed happen, the Eagles can also recoup some value by trading back from pick No. 18.

Roseman’s tenure in Philadelphia proves he’s always eager and ready to pick up the phone. He said the team has found that it’s helpful to have potential first-round trades mapped out before the draft.

“I think you’re planning every scenario about who you would move up for, who you would be really comfortable staying, how many players you would be comfortable staying, and what are the tiers that you would move back for and what you would take,” Roseman said. “At the end of the day, you kind of go through all those and you have a really good sense of what you want to do.”

Addressing wide receiver

Before discussing this year’s wide receiver class — which is widely considered deep and talented — let’s analyze the current state of the Eagles receivers.

DeVonta Smith has quickly established himself as WR1.

The team is bullish on the development of Quez Watkins, who made a considerable leap in his second season after he finished with 43 catches for 647 yards and one touchdown. Sirianni has repeatedly stated he envisions Watkins as the WR2. But Watkins is still unproven, especially when compared to other No. 2 receivers across the league.

Roseman said the “book still hasn’t been written” in regards to 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor and 2019 second-round pick JJ Arcega-Whiteside. However, there have been no indications from either player that they are capable of making significant enough steps to impact the offense.

The Eagles added Zach Pascal on a one-year deal in free agency. He has experience playing from the slot and under Sirianni, and boasts 15 touchdowns over four seasons. But his advanced stats from last year raise concern, and Pascal isn’t the home-run type of addition many aspired for heading into the offseason.

All things considered, it’s safe to say the team would welcome another outside addition to the group, especially if that receiver complements Smith. The receiver class is headlined by Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks, and Drake London. There are plenty of quality depth options, as well.

If the Eagles take a receiver in the first round, they would become only the second team in NFL history to draft a first-round wideout in three straight years after selecting Reagor in 2020 and Smith in ‘21.

Paging … Deebo?

Sirianni and Roseman’s availability occurred late Wednesday morning — before news broke about All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel formally requesting a trade from the 49ers.

It could be argued Samuel would be an ideal fit in Sirianni’s offense. He’s an elite weapon who can be used in a multitude of ways. The Eagles — who had expressed interest in Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, among other wideouts — are one of the handful of teams who possess enough capital and assets to create an attractive package for San Francisco, and they’ve got enough money stashed to offer a subsequent extension to Samuel. But would the Eagles actually execute that large of a move, especially when considering the premium price attached to receivers?

Roseman shared some of his thoughts on the booming receiver market.

“I think every year a position becomes the boom,” he said. “It’s like the new mining town. You had pass rushers, offensive linemen, and now you’ve got wide receivers. We’ve got to make a decision on what our priorities are in building the team and whether we’re going to go with the flow or figure out what’s the most important thing for our team. There is some value in being different and figuring out what now is kind of [the] next area.

“[Sirianni] and I talk about this all the time. If we’re going to be the same as everyone else, we’re probably going to finish in the middle of the pack. Sometimes you’ve got to take risks and you’ve got to stand out there and do something different than everyone else. That doesn’t mean there aren’t the right decisions to make at that position. But at the same time, if you’re doing the same thing that everyone else is doing, you’re probably a step late.”