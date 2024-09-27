DeVonta Smith ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Bucs. Eagles still hopeful on Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown.

The Eagles are in wait-and-see mode with two major players going into the weekend.

A.J. Brown and Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday and were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the team’s official injury report later in the day. DeVonta Smith was ruled out with a concussion suffered last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints as well.

Brown has missed two straight games with a hamstring injury suffered in practice, but returned in a limited capacity on Friday. Johnson was also a limited participant in Friday’s practice after suffering a concussion against the Saints and watching both Wednesday and Thursday’s session off to the side. It’s worth noting the NFL requires players in the concussion protocol to be cleared by an independent physician before returning to the lineup.

The Eagles finished last Sunday’s 15-12 win over New Orleans with Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, and Parris Campbell as the lone three healthy receivers after Smith and slot receiver Britain Covey got knocked out of the game. Covey was added to injured reserve earlier this week with a shoulder injury that he said will keep him out roughly six weeks. The Eagles also signed veteran receiver John Ross, who spent training camp with the team, to the practice squad earlier this week.

Smith took a nasty hit from Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd that jarred Smith’s helmet loose. Boyd wasn’t penalized for the late hit as Smith was pushed back by a swarm of defenders, but the NFL reportedly fined him for it earlier this week.

Without two of the offense’s three primary passing targets, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts leaned on Dallas Goedert in the passing game. The tight end finished with 10 catches for 170 yards on 11 targets.

When asked about the contingency plan at receiver if Smith and Brown were unable to play, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said it would have to be a group effort to compensate for their potential absences.

“A lot of guys have gotten some really good reps this week,” Sirianni said. “We’ve obviously needed that. If it does come down to those guys being out, then excited for these guys’ opportunity. They’ve worked hard. And it’s going to take everybody. Like I said before, it’s not, ‘Hey, here is how to replace DeVonta’s production.’ It’s going to take the entire group to do that. And that’s the entire group: wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs. Because obviously, he’s a special player.”

The Eagles will get Mekhi Becton back after the starting right guard finished last Sunday’s game sidelined with a finger injury. Becton said earlier this week that he tore a ligament in his left ring finger that will necessitate him wearing a cast, but was a full participant in practice both Thursday and Friday.

The team finished last Sunday’s game with Fred Johnson and Tyler Steen on the right side of the offensive line and would likely turn back to Fred Johnson in the event that Lane Johnson doesn’t clear concussion protocol before the Bucs game.

