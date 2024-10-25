The Eagles rule out offensive starters Dallas Goedert and Mekhi Becton vs. Bengals

The Eagles will be without tight end Dallas Goedert and right guard Mekhi Becton when they take on the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Neither player practiced all week, Goedert still recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in a win over the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago, and Becton still in concussion protocol after missing last week’s game vs. the New York Giants.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles vs. Bengals predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 8

The Eagles also ruled out defensive tackle Byron Young, who also has a hamstring injury, and placed him on injured reserve Friday.

Those three make up the only injury designations heading into the weekend for the Eagles. That means linebacker Zack Baun, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, is good to go. Same for reserve cornerback Eli Ricks, who was limited Thursday with a groin injury. He returned as a full participant in Friday’s final tune-up. Becton, Goedert, and Young were the only three Eagles on the active roster who were not full participants Friday.

With Becton out, the Eagles will likely trot out the same offensive line they finished Sunday’s win over the Giants with. Fred Johnson will fill again at left tackle for Jordan Mailata, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Tyler Steen will man the right guard spot in place of Becton.

The Eagles have Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll next in line at tight end with Goedert out for the second week in a row.

Young’s placement on IR leaves the Eagles with 52 players on their 53-man active roster. They will likely make a corresponding move Saturday. The 21-day practice window for rookie wide receiver Ainias Smith is about to close, and the fifth-round pick could be a candidate to be moved to the active roster.

The Eagles play in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Paycor Stadium.