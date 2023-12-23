Avonte Maddox, Zach Cunningham ruled out against Giants; Cam Jurgens available

When the Eagles take the field against the New York Giants on Monday in a Christmas Day matchup, slot cornerback Avonte Maddox won’t be among those available to play.

Maddox, the six-year veteran, has been sidelined with a pectoral injury since Week 2 when the Eagles played the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles opened his 21-day practice window on Thursday and he has been a full participant in practice every day during the week. However, the Eagles will wait to activate Maddox off injured reserve, as they ruled him out on Saturday for the Giants game. Regardless, coach Nick Sirianni said he’s glad to have the 27-year-old Maddox back on the practice field.

“It’s great to have Avonte back out there working,” Sirianni said. “He’s looking good. Again, just always loved the energy that Avonte brings to practice.”

Additionally, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham will not play on Monday. Cunningham has been out with a knee injury and missed last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has now missed three of the Eagles’ last four games due to injury. Cunningham did not practice this week.

Inside linebacker Nicholas Morrow is questionable to play after missing practice all week with an abdominal injury. Currently, the Eagles have just two healthy true inside linebackers on the active 53-man roster in Shaquille Leonard, whom the team signed in Week 14, and Ben VanSumeren, a 2023 undrafted free agent out of Michigan State yet to take a defensive snap. Sirianni said that the team is excited about VanSumeren’s development from training camp to Week 16.

“He’s continuing to progress and you really see his athletic ability,” Sirianni said. “It’s on display. He started off on practice squad. We wanted to get him up because of his athletic ability and how that can contribute on special teams. Now you’re starting to see it play more and more into how practice looks and games.”

The team could also opt to elevate inside linebacker Brandon Smith from the practice squad to their game-day roster for insurance. Smith, a Carolina Panthers 2022 fourth-round pick, played in 12 games with the Panthers last season. The majority of his snaps came on special teams.

Meanwhile, wide receiver DeVonta Smith will be available to play after missing Thursday and Friday’s practices with a knee injury that he sustained on the first drive against the Seahawks. He returned to practice on Saturday as a limited participant. Smith, the Eagles’ No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has not missed a game in his three-year career.

Right guard Cam Jurgens will also be available to play for the first time since Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. During that game, Jurgens sustained a pectoral injury, which kept him out of action the following week against the Seahawks.

However, while Jurgens will make his return, left guard Landon Dickerson has been ruled out after undergoing thumb surgery on Wednesday. Backup guard Sua Opeta, who filled in for Jurgens against the Seahawks, is expected to slide over and fill in for Dickerson as the starter at left guard.

Cornerback Darius Slay has also been ruled out after he had arthroscopic knee surgery last Monday. . On Friday, Slay did not discuss a timetable for his return, but he said that he is “progressing in the right direction” in his rehab. Last week, rookie cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks shared snaps at Slay’s starting spot on the outside alongside veteran James Bradberry.

