Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 9

After an impressive performance over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, the Eagles return to Lincoln Financial Field to host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Birds look like a much different team from the last time they were in Philly — when they skated by with a win over the 1-4 Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off his best game of the season, accounting for four touchdowns — three on the ground and one on a 45-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites against the 2-6 Jaguars, who are coming off a 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers with Lawrence turning the ball over twice in his own territory.

As the Eagles aim for their fourth straight win since the bye week, they welcome back a familiar face to Philadelphia — Doug Pederson. Will the Eagles keep their momentum going? Will Pederson spoil the Eagles moment at home? Here’s what local and national media experts are saying:

Inquirer beat writers

What do our writers think about the Eagles-Jaguars matchup? Here’s an excerpt from Olivia Reiner’s prediction, which is exactly what Philly fans want to see …

The Eagles boast favorable matchups on both sides of the ball, even without Jordan Mailata and most likely Dallas Goedert and Darius Slay. So long as the Eagles don’t stoop to the level of their opponent, they should be able to nab their fourth straight win since the bye week. Prediction: Eagles 34, Jaguars 21 Olivia Reiner

For a look at more of Reiner’s prediction and how the other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …

ESPN: It’s a clean sweep for ESPN. All 11 experts are picking the Birds to win.

NFL.com: All five panelists for NFL.com picked the Eagles.

Bleacher Report: Six of Bleacher Report’s eight experts picked the Eagles.

CBS Sports: All eight panelists for CBS Sports are backing the Eagles.

Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms picked the Eagles, saying they are stacking wins, and the Jaguars are overmatched.

Sports Illustrated: Five of the six Sports Illustrated experts picked the Eagles.

Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win and improve to 6-2.

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles.

Delaware Online: All 13 panelists chose the Eagles.

The Eagles play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.