Eagles kicker Jake Elliott wins NFC special teams player of week for third time this season

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was named NFC special teams player of the week for his clutch performance against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Elliott’s 59-yard, game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter against Buffalo was the league’s longest made field goal of the week, which is especially impressive considering the rainy, windy conditions Elliott faced on the kick.

”He did a great job,” Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said. “He understood where he wanted to go. They hit that timeout. He went into the net. He never changed his process from what he does, regardless of if it’s a 42-yarder or 59-yarder. So being able to be comfortable in those settings really kind of helps ease the jitters or the adrenaline going into that kick.”

It’s the third time Elliott has won player of the week this season, more than any other player in either conference. He previously got the honor for his performances against the New England Patriots in Week 1 and Washington Commanders in Week 4.

Elliott, 28, has made 19 of his 21 kicks this season and also has gone 6-for-7 on kicks of 50-plus yards.