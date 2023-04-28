Jalen Carter at the NFL draft experienced an emotional release after the Eagles selected him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jalen Carter was once considered the potential top pick in the 2023 NFL draft when the process began almost four months ago.

The Eagles ultimately selected him with the No. 9 overall pick Thursday, stopping the slide. Sporting a light purple suit picked out by his mother, Carter spoke of family members who had stood by him and provided the support he needed.

Carter spent his last couple of years wrecking backfields, forcing defensive coordinators to scheme around his athleticism and talent in the interior. Little about Carter’s game on the field has been in question, with most agreeing he was one of the top three or four players in his draft class based on talent alone.

Then, the offseason happened, with misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing related to a car crash that left two people dead. Carter went on to participate in a less-than-stellar pro day.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jalen Carter is a great prospect who made a terrible mistake. The Eagles had better be right about his character.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, no one was sure where he would go. Among top draft analysts, opinions of the talented defensive linemen were split. Still, most didn’t expect for him to be at the bottom of the top 10.

Carter answered questions amicably during Wednesday’s NFL community service event when asked about his character and navigating the predraft process. A smile remained on his face when he told The Inquirer about how he enjoyed working with kids, getting his mind off of the stress and busyness ahead of one of the biggest nights of his life.

That smile flipped to tear-filled emotion when Carter’s name was called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. For Carter, the moment was a dream realized after the mounting stress of the last few months.

“Everything I’ve been through, my family has been by my side, I know [they’re] proud of me,” Carter told reporters in the media conference room. “Just to see them cry, made me cry.”

» READ MORE: Evaluating film of Georgia’s Jalen Carter and how he would fit along the Eagles’ defensive line

With three quarterbacks coming off the board in the first four draft picks, the Jalen Carter watch began.

Falling past the No. 5 pick, in which the Seattle Seahawks selected Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon, then, the Cardinals trading from No. 12 to No. 6, only to take Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., raised eyebrows. The Raiders followed up by taking Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson at seven.

At pick eight, surely the Atlanta Falcons, who had Carter in-state for the last few seasons, could pull the trigger. Instead, they opted to choose Bijan Robinson, star running back from Texas.

The Eagles ended the slide at pick No. 9, allowing the Birds to rejoice and rivals to shudder at the thought of facing an interior line consisting of the explosive Carter and powerful Jordan Davis, his former Georgia teammate.

Carter will not only join Davis, but also linebacker Nakobe Dean, regenerating the 2021 national championship Bulldog defense. The Eagles also added Nolan Smith to along with the group, and Carter was excited to be reunited with the people closest to him over the last few seasons.

“It feels good to be back with my brothers; I have a strong connection with [Davis and Dean] there in Philly, it feels good to be back with them,” Carter said.

» READ MORE: Thumbs up or down? Eagles beat writers weigh in on drafting Nolan Smith

While the focus was on Carter now joining a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and how he fell in the first round, he described now being able to provide for his mother.

“Growing up with her, and the things she did, she found a way to give me food, pay the bills, now it’s just time to pay her back,” Carter said.