On Monday evening, while speaking from his annual coat giveaway event benefiting children from the Boys & Girls Club of Camden County at the Moorestown Dick’s Sporting Goods, wide receiver DeVonta Smith discussed the impact of Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of the game, and those things happen,” Smith said. “Pretty soon, Gardner [Minshew] is going to be the next guy. So we just have to come in everyday with him, do what we have to do. Whatever extra work we need to with him do in order to get ready for the Cowboys game on Saturday, we’re going to do it. [Injuries] are part of the game.

“It sucks that it happened. But we’ve got to keep rolling. The game doesn’t stop.”

After Hurts sustained the injury during the third quarter, he remained in the game and proceeded to connect with multiple pass-catchers. He impressively completed a 68-yard deep shot to A.J. Brown down the right sideline. Hurts finished with 315 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns, while Smith had five catches for 126 yards. Smith needs just 99 more yards over the final three regular-season games in order to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.

Smith said he found out about the severity of Hurts’ injury while on his way to his community event. At the time, he hadn’t had a chance to check in on Hurts, but Smith acknowledged his quarterback battled through adversity during Sunday’s victory at Chicago.

“Jalen showed so much grit,” Smith said. “That’s probably the worst feeling for any player to experience, getting hurt. You never want to go out of the game where you feel like you have a lot of things you can control in the game. You don’t want to leave, so you try to play through as much as you can.

“Shoutout to him because in the end it was his throwing arm, and I know that wasn’t easy.

“We’re definitely still confident in this offense.”