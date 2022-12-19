The race for the NFL Most Valuable Player award has shaped into a two-man contest between Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the last few weeks, with Hurts becoming the slight favorite after his Week 14 domination of the New York Giants.

Hurts wasn’t his best Sunday in Chicago, where the Eagles escaped with a 25-20 win. He had his third-lowest completion percentage (22-for-37, 59.5%) in 14 games this season and the lowest passer rating (64.6) since the Eagles’ blowout playoff loss in Tampa in January.

What’d Mahomes do? The Kansas City QB needed overtime to beat the Houston Texans. Mahomes, however, was MVP-like, completing 36 of 41 passes for 336 yards and two scores while also adding 33 yards on the ground and another touchdown.

Advantage, Mahomes? Not quite.

NFL MVP odds after Week 16 (BetMGM)

Here’s an updated look at BetMGM’s NFL MVP market as of Monday, Dec. 19.

Player Odds Jalen Hurts, Eagles -145 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs +140 Josh Allen, Bills +1000 Joe Burrow, Bengals +1100 Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins +12500

We left Tagovailoa on there to show the large gap between the first, second ... and third tiers. Allen and Burrow are long shots at this point. It’s all about Hurts and Mahomes.

The discussion was ramped up last week, when Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons said on Von Miller’s podcast that Hurts is mostly a product of the Eagles’ system and the talent around him.

That comment led to Hurts’ Eagles teammates coming to his defense, and some national media folks (like Chris Simms) weighing in.

Monday morning, Eagles fans were having some fun in the replies to a tweet from Football Outsiders editor in chief, Aaron Schatz:

Among our favorite safe-for-work replies: “I appreciate DYAR as a stat and evaluation tool but if Goff is 2nd on the list then maybe we shouldn’t be basing the MVP on it.”

For those wondering, DYAR = Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement.

You can be excused if you’ve heard it for the first time today. And if your response to it is that the people throwing it around are in dire need of something else to do.

Anyway, it’s hard to split Mahomes and Hurts. Both are having incredible seasons, and as the MVP odds continue to show, one of them is going to win the MVP award. Right now, it seems like Hurts is in the best shape to take it home.

