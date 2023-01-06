Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is “trending in the right direction” to play Sunday against the New York Giants, according to Nick Sirianni.

Before Friday’s practice, the Eagles coach said Hurts has looked good in practice and has a good chance to play depending on how the rest of the day goes. Hurts has missed the last two games with a sprained SC joint in his right shoulder and has been a limited participant in practice all week.

”We’re going to see how today goes,” Sirianni said. “But he’s trending in the right direction, we feel good about it, but we have to see how the day goes.”

» READ MORE: Eagles offensive coordinator doesn’t hold back as Birds prepare for Giants

The Eagles (13-3) go into their final regular-season game with a chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the first-round bye week that comes with it with a win. A loss and wins by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers would put the Eagles in the fifth seed.

Hurts went through the early portion of practice and threw the ball without any apparent discomfort each of the past two days. He also went through ball-security drills that featured coaches hitting players with blocking pads as they ran with the ball; he was held out of a similar drill last week.

Even though Hurts has made progress, he hasn’t cleared all the hurdles to be definitively cleared.

”I’m not quite there yet,” Sirianni said. “We’re still thinking through everything. ... There’s things that could happen, there’s things in the way he could feel today and all those different things.”