Eagles draft edge rusher Jalyx Hunt out of Houston Christian in the third round

The Eagles bolstered their edge rusher rotation Friday night, selecting Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt with the 94th pick in the NFL draft.

After moving up 10 spots to take Iowa defensive back prospect Cooper DeJean early in the second round, the Eagles made two separate trades to move back in the third round before taking Hunt, a 6-foot-4, 252-pound developmental pass rusher.

Hunt started his college career as a safety at Cornell, mostly seeing the field as a special-teams contributor before transferring to Houston Christian also in the Football Championship Subdivision. The 23-year-old converted to the edge with the Huskies and started his last two seasons while recording 13.5 career sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and one interception.

Given his limited experience at the position, Hunt projects as a developmental pass rusher with ideal length and burst for the position. His 34⅜-inch arms are 80th percentile for his position and he ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine while also posting a 95th-percentile broad jump at 128 inches.

The Eagles’ series of trades Friday netted them a handful of extra picks going into Day 3 of the draft. Their first trade to move up for DeJean cost them the 50th, 53rd, and 161st picks in exchange for No. 40, No. 78, and No. 152. They traded back eight spots with the Houston Texans for the 123rd pick (a fourth-rounder) and added pick No. 132 by moving back another eight spots with the San Francisco 49ers from there.

The Eagles have now added three defensive players at the top of their 2024 draft class, with Hunt joining DeJean and first-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Going into the third and final day of the draft, the team has seven remaining picks including three each in the fourth and fifth rounds.