With the 2024 NFL draft still more than month away — and the combine in the rearview — the Eagles will scout prospects either at their pro days or by bringing them to Philadelphia to visit their facilities.

The Birds, along with the other 31 teams in the NFL, are allotted 30 private meetings with draft prospects, but players who are local to the NFL teams don’t count toward those private meetings.

With three picks over the first two days of the draft, the Eagles are in position to continue adding to their roster after landing, among others, Bryce Huff, Saquon Barkley, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

Here’s a look at the reported top-30 visits for the Eagles so far ...

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter will meet with the Eagles. Read more Paul Sancya / AP

Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan

A four-year starter for Michigan’s dominant offensive line, right guard Zak Zinter will visit with the Eagles for a top-30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. A stout offensive linemen, listed at 6-foot-6, 332 pounds, Zinter is recovering from broken fibula and tibia injuries suffered in the regular-season finale against Ohio State and is unlikely to participate in athletic testing during the pre-draft process.

If you’re looking for an effective gap-running scheme blocker who anticipates pass rush stunts and has heavy hands in pass protection, Zinter checks those boxes. Excelling at pulling across the line of scrimmage to kick out defensive ends and linebackers, Zinter has plenty of starting experience, starting in 42 games at right guard while appearing in 45 total games.

Advertisement

Though he may not have the athleticism to block in space like other guards in this draft class, Zinter has a great anchor in pass protection and knows how to beat second- and third-level defenders to a spot downfield. His draft stock is probably closer to a fourth- or fifth-round pick, but if teams feel comfortable in his injury recovery, Zinter being selected as a late third-round pick isn’t out of the question. He would fit a potential need at right guard as Cam Jurgens slides over to center after Jason Kelce’s retirement.

» READ MORE: 2024 Mock Draft 2.0: Drake Maye falls to Giants; Eagles take powerful edge rusher

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean will reportedly have a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, according to Chase Senior of Chat Sports. DeJean, a projected first-round pick, has yet to do any on-field testing as he recovers from broken fibula he suffered in November, but plans to work out in front of NFL teams prior to late April’s draft.

DeJean, a defensive back with the Hawkeyes as a two-year starter, is at his best driving on throws in front of him, with excellent ball skills and instincts to tout as well. Over the last two seasons, DeJean compiled seven interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), 20 passes defended, and 116 total tackles. His versatility to line up at multiple positions is well noted — he primarily played outside corner, but started three games in 2022 as Iowa’s nickel/safety hybrid player.

Advertisement

A former high school quarterback, DeJean also showcased his return ability in college, scoring a punt return touchdown in his final season with the Hawkeyes. DeJean would fit seamlessly in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme, which asks defensive backs to play multiple spots in the secondary. If his athletic testing checks out, DeJean would be a worthy selection as the Eagles first-round pick at No. 22 overall.

#Iowa DB Cooper DeJean does a nice job working through chaos as a trail defender against shallow routes. DeJean doesn’t get caught up in the natural picks that are set across the field.



That type of awareness and cross field speed will translate at multiple positions in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/6jUXdwG4SU — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 25, 2024

» READ MORE: Five takeaways from the NFL combine: Xavier Worthy’s 40-yard dash record and Eagles prospects

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma right tackle Tyler Guyton, who has a mentor in Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, told The Inquirer at the NFL combine that he has a pre-draft visit with the Eagles after his pro day. The Sooners’ pro day was held on Tuesday, March 12, so Guyton should be visiting with the Birds in the near future.

An early target we identified for the Eagles back in January, Guyton has outstanding balance and foot quickness and is an active hand fighter in pass protection who works to keep his hands inside the frame of edge rushers. Still growing as a run blocker, specifically working more cohesively on double teams and maintaining his position against opposing defensive linemen, Guyton has the potential to become an elite pass protector at the NFL level.

Advertisement

A candidate to be Johnson’s replacement when he retires, Guyton’s name has garnered plenty of buzz as a late first-round pick throughout the draft process, especially after a dominant display at the Senior Bowl. He has untapped potential and would be a great fit to develop as the right tackle of the future under Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

» READ MORE: Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has potential as mentor Lane Johnson’s heir apparent with the Eagles

Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa

An underrated defensive lineman who was a big NFL combine snub, Northern Iowa’s Khristian Boyd will reportedly have a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, according to Jake Rabadi of The Liberty Line. A top performer at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound interior lineman has plenty of power in his lower half to get underneath the pads of offensive linemen. Boyd finished the 2023 season with 3½ sacks and a 16.1% pass rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Likely a Day 3 selection in the fifth or sixth rounds, Boyd has upside as a rotational defensive linemen, with a speciality as a pass rusher. His swim move from the interior, coupled with his powerful hands, was difficult to stop at the college level. He could provide defensive line depth behind Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, and Jordan Davis.

Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd — a surprise omission from last week’s NFL combine — has seven pre-draft visits lined up so far, including the #Lions and #Saints this week.



Boyd is 6-4, 317 and turned heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl with reps like this. pic.twitter.com/4Wxvwaw1Eu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe has already met with the Eagles. Read more Matthew Putney / AP

Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State

One of the better run blocking interior offensive linemen in the draft, Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe visited the Eagles’ facility earlier this week, a source confirmed to The Inquirer. His Top 30 visit with the Birds was first reported by Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

A mauler in the run game, Beebe specifically excels climbing to the second and third levels of defenses on both zone and gap running schemes. Though he has relatively short arms (measured 31½ inches at the combine), Beebe is a refined pass protector who passes off stunts with ease, playing with a low center of gravity. Over a 51-game career with the Wildcats, Beebe made 48 starts: 27 at left guard over the last two seasons, 13 at left tackle in 2021, and eight at right tackle in 2020.

Advertisement

His performance at the combine, where he only ran the 40-yard dash in 5.03 seconds with a 1.75 10-yard split, may have answered the questions surrounding his athleticism. Beebe would be an excellent Day 2 selection who could compete for the right guard spot if drafted by the Birds.

» READ MORE: The NFL combine is a numbers game. These are the ones the Eagles seem to care about.

Brandon Coleman, OL, Texas Christian

TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman, who played both guard and tackle in his collegiate career, will have a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, he told The Inquirer at his NFL combine podium. Over the last three seasons, Coleman has made 34 total starts, with 22 coming at left tackle, 11 coming at left guard, and one coming at right guard, showing his positional versatility.

In 2023 alone, Coleman started seven games at left tackle and four at left guard. Popping athleticism, length, and power on his film, Coleman is a physical lineman who has his best tape at left tackle during TCU’s national championship run in 2022. His lack of foot quickness would be best served as an interior lineman. His grip strength, specifically in pass protection, would allow him to match the physical hand-fighting that happens in the interior of the trenches.

Advertisement

Coleman’s multi-positional versatility would make him an intriguing fit for the Eagles in the immediate short term, battling for the right guard spot, but also in the long term as a potential Lane Johnson replacement. His NFL combine testing, where he ran a 4.99-second 40-yard dash (with a 1.73 second 10-yard split), recorded a 32½-inch vertical and a 9-foot, 6-inch broad jump, and ran a 4.21-second 20-yard shuttle, has him with a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.98. He fits the mold of athletic linemen the Eagles typically draft, and should be available late in the third round.

» READ MORE: Get to know the linemen the Eagles are building connections with at the NFL combine

#TCU OT/IOL Brandon Coleman has high level tape dating back to 2022, having excellent showing against players like Tyree Wilson, Will McDonald, Michigan’s edge rushers as well.



While he’s being projected to play interior, I could see him being a swing tackle option as well. pic.twitter.com/M1N2550Gh0 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 7, 2024

Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College

Boston College’s Christian Mahogany, who played at a high level in his final season after missing the 2022 season with an injury, will have a pre-draft visit with the Eagles, he told The Inquirer at the NFL combine. A three-year starter with the Golden Eagles, Mahogany spent his first season as a starter in 2020 at left guard, but switched to right guard in 2021.

A physical offensive linemen who like to finish defensive linemen into the ground in the run game, Mahogany has good footwork in pass protection, heavy hands strikes to keep pass rushers at bay, and can anticipate interior pass rush stunts. Though his pad level his a little high and forces him to sometimes play over his toes, Mahogany has the quickness to recover in pass protection.

Likely a mid-round selection, Mahogany could be a candidate to compete for the right guard spot with Tyler Steen, the Eagles’ third-round pick in last year’s draft.