James Bradberry is on the Eagles ‘right now,’ trying to find a role at a new position

Seven times in six minutes on Saturday morning, James Bradberry used the phrase “right now” in answering questions about his status with the Eagles and his transition from cornerback to safety.

It was fair to infer, then, that maybe the eight-year NFL veteran doesn’t think a third season in Philadelphia is in his future and that all of this was a prelude to the end to his time with the Eagles.

Asked whether that inference was reality, Bradberry went back to the “right now” well for the eighth time.

“Well, I’m on the team right now, so I’m taking it day by day,” he said. “I could be traded; I could not be traded.”

Bradberry didn’t say yes when asked if he’s formally requested a trade from the Eagles, but he didn’t say no either.

“I’m letting Howie handle that,” he said. “I just approach my job day to day, and, right now, I’m on the team.”

That was “right now” No. 9 of the day, and the final one for Bradberry. Right now, it’s unclear what the future holds for Bradberry’s ninth NFL season. Right now, he’s working with the second-team defense at safety. And while new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday that Bradberry would play some corner with the Eagles during this camp, the reality right now is that Bradberry is nowhere near the meaningful portion of the depth chart at his old position.

The change in position was Bradberry’s idea, he said. He approached the Eagles with the idea after a season in which his struggles were a big part of the team’s downfall. Bradberry was elite in 2022 but took a huge step back last season.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni revealed the switch before a minicamp practice in early June, but Bradberry was hurt early in the first practice of minicamp, so his transition was postponed until this week’s opening of training camp. Bradberry was rational about where he stood in the pecking order when describing his situation.

He knew even last year when the Eagles signed Isaiah Rodgers that, after serving his one-year suspension, he would end up playing. Then, Bradberry said, the draft came.

“I kind of figured they were going to draft corners anyway because I didn’t play too well,” he said.

“Now, I’m learning safety. Those guys [cornerbacks] are getting a lot more reps. If the time comes and I’m still on the team and they want me to play corner I’m going to be ready.”

It’s early — Saturday was just the third practice of camp — but Bradberry said the transition is going smoothly so far. He played the position in high school, and, as a bigger cornerback, he already has the body to play there, he said. There are plenty of changes, though. An outside cornerback is somewhat on an island when it comes to responsibilities.

But a safety?

“You have to know a lot more,” Bradberry said. You have to know who is blitzing so you can roll down and replace them, Bradberry said, and you have to be more vocal. There’s also more responsibility as a tackler.

Two years ago, Bradberry was taking Reed Blankenship, then a rookie, under his wing, Blankenship said. Now, Bradberry is asking questions of Blankenship in camp while trying to find a way to leap over him on the depth chart.

“He’s an athlete, and I believe he fits well at safety,” Blankenship said. “You don’t lose those instincts. Especially if you just moved positions. There’s a lot more stuff you have to learn. You have to be more vocal at safety, but he does a really good job at it.”

To be clear, this isn’t an easy transition. The Rod Woodsons of the world are rare.

“The list of guys successfully transitioning from corner to safety is very small,” Fangio said. “There are guys that have done it, but it really wasn’t what you want. We’ll see if he can do that. James has got a good feel for football, very knowledgeable, so that will help him in that transition.”

Time will tell where this goes. Bradberry, who will turn 31 next week, signed a three-year deal worth up to $38 million ($20 million guaranteed) in March of last year. Releasing him would come with salary-cap ramifications. According to Over the Cap, the Eagles would incur $15 million in dead money that could be spread out between 2024 and 2025. And while the Eagles need depth at safety, especially as Sydney Brown works his way back from an ACL injury, there’s no guarantee the transition works, for Bradberry or the team.

“A lot of that is out of my control,” he said.

But does he see himself as a starter in the league still.

“I try to be adaptive,” Bradberry said. “I’m on the team right now. As far as while I’m on the team, I want to find a role on this team. And I feel like if I’m a versatile player, then I’m going to [find] a role. Of course I want to start. Now, where I’m going to start? I don’t know, but I’m working right now at safety to see if I can learn it and play that and be a valuable asset to the team right there.”