Set to try safety at Eagles minicamp, James Bradberry exits with an apparent injury

After missing at least two days of the Eagles’ organized team activities last month — including the two sessions open to the media — James Bradberry was present for the first practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old cornerback’s return to the field in the public eye for the first time since the season ended was short-lived, though.

Early in practice during individual drills with his fellow defensive backs, Bradberry walked off with a trainer to the medical tent on the sideline. He eventually emerged from the tent as drills continued, but he took a knee on the field and watched the defensive backs without wearing his helmet. Bradberry did not participate in the remaining drills throughout the hour-long practice, which included seven-on-sevens and 11-on-11s.

Bradberry’s apparent injury thwarted his practice plan that Nick Sirianni divulged before the minicamp session. The fourth-year Eagles coach explained that Bradberry’s versatility has stood out to him throughout the offseason program, acknowledging that the veteran has been cross-training at safety.

“Just the more you can do, [the better],” Sirianni said. “He’s got the skill set and he has the mental capacity to do it. I’m really excited about where he’s at right now.”

Sirianni added that Bradberry would work on “some of the safety stuff” on Tuesday, but that plan did not come to fruition.

Still, Sirianni’s revelation casts further doubt on Bradberry’s future as the starting outside cornerback in 2024. Bradberry has mostly played the position throughout his eight-year career, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 with the New York Giants and second-team All-Pro honors in 2022, his first season with the Eagles.

But after a strong 2022 season in which opposing quarterbacks posted a league-low 51.8 passer rating when targeting Bradberry, according to Pro Football Focus, the cornerback struggled in 2023. Bradberry conceded 61 catches and a career-low 10 touchdowns last season. Opposing quarterbacks had a 114.2 passer rating when targeting him.

His poor play in 2023 created uncertainty surrounding his future with the Eagles, compounded by the first- and second-round draft selections of cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, respectively.

However, moving on from Bradberry would be easier said than done from a financial standpoint. He signed a three-year deal worth up to $38 million ($20 million guaranteed) on March 15, 2023. Releasing him would come with significant salary-cap ramifications — according to Over the Cap, the Eagles would incur $15 million in dead money that could be spread out between 2024 and 2025.

Bradberry isn’t new to dabbling at other positions. Last season while Avonte Maddox was on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle, Bradberry played primarily in the slot for two games early in the season. The Eagles eventually signed Bradley Roby to play nickel cornerback, with Eli Ricks and Sydney Brown also seeing time in the slot. Bradberry moved back to the outside.

While Sirianni lauded Bradberry’s versatility on Tuesday, just three months ago at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Howie Roseman called him an “outside guy.” Even though Bradberry’s stint at a position other than outside cornerback didn’t last long last season, Sirianni said that he responded well to the idea of cross-training at safety this offseason.

“James has always been a team guy since the moment he’s stepped in here, [and] from what I understand, everywhere else he’s been,” Sirianni said. “‘Cause we obviously did our research before we brought James in 2022. He’s always been a great team guy. He’ll do anything for his teammates.”

A variety of players have had opportunities to start on the outside in place of Bradberry during his absences at organized team activities and with his apparent injury on the first day of minicamp. On Tuesday, 2023 fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo started alongside Darius Slay in seven-on-sevens and 11-on-11s. Isaiah Rodgers took reps on the outside with the first-team defense during both OTAs open to the media.

Although Bradberry missed time during OTAs, defensive backs coach Christian Parker said Monday that he has seen the veteran cornerback a “good amount” during the offseason program. Even on the occasions that Bradberry hasn’t been in the building, Parker said he has communicated with him on Zoom or over the phone.

“I think he’s very motivated,” Parker said. “James is a real professional. He’s played in this league long enough that he understands what comes with playing the corner position in the NFL. So he’s had a great mentality. He’s worked hard. He’s learning the defense just like everybody else and we’re looking forward to seeing what he does this year.”