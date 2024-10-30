Jason and Travis Kelce react to being named People’s ‘Sexiest Podcast Hosts Alive’

A day after Jason Kelce’s Monday Night Countdown cohost Scott Van Pelt referred to the former Eagles center as a “snack,” Jason and Travis Kelce won the latest award for their hit podcast New Heights on Tuesday.

“We’re officially, in quotes — this is not me saying this — ‘Sexiest Podcast Hosts Alive,’ according to People Magazine, the readers’ poll,” Travis said on Wednesday’s episode.

“Oh nice!” Jason replied.

The Kelce brothers earned the most votes from more than 350,000 fans who participated in People’s Reader’s Choice poll, beating out podcasters like Penn Badgley from Podcrushed and Josh Peck from Good Guys and T.J. Holmes from Amy and T.J.

“Who are these other guys?” Jason joked.

“We had a whole bunch of people vote on who the sexiest podcasters were, and sure enough sexy [expletive] Jason Kelce wins it for everyone, as always,” Travis joked.

It’s Jason Kelce’s second Sexiest Man Alive recognition, after he was a finalist for the overall Sexiest Man Alive honor in 2023, alongside stars like Timothée Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, and Pedro Pascal. Patrick Dempsey ultimately was named that year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive,” Kelce told the 94 WIP Morning Show at the time. “That was funny to see.”

Now, both Kelce brothers have earned special recognition.

It’s yet another big win for New Heights, which was named iHeart Radio’s 2024 Podcast of the Year, and inked a $100 million deal with Amazon to exclusively sell ads on the show and distribute bonus content and early access to Amazon Wondery subscribers.