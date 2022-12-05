Eagles center Jason Kelce is known for donning eccentric outfits, most famously delivering a fiery speech while wearing a Mummers outfit during the team’s 2018 Super Bowl parade.

Kelce woke up the internet by showing up to Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans dressed as Sean Astin’s character in 50 First Dates.

What inspired the Eagles’ Pro Bowler to dress like the steroid-driven bodybuilder-with-a-lisp Doug Whitmore? It began with a tweet last week featuring a picture of Kelce wearing sunglasses reminiscent of those worn by Doug during a recording of New Heights, the podcast Kelce cohosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“If anyone knows where I can buy this shirt, I’ll buy it immediately,” Kelce responded on Twitter.

Kelce is no stranger to drawing attention to his pregame attire: Ahead of the Eagles’ prime time matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, Kelce showed up wearing a T-shirt and flip-flops, an outfit that was later mocked on Halloween by teammate Lane Johnson.

Travis also dunked on his brother on their podcast, drawing a strong but somewhat inaccurate response from the Eagles Pro Bowler.

“Shocker. Jason’s gameday fit is the same fit he wears everyday,” Kelce explained. “Some people go to play football, and some people play dress up, OK. I don’t like to play dress up.”

Clearly, he does like dressing up, at least a little bit.

Kelce is flying high this season for the Eagles. He leads all centers in Pro Bowl voting, and has drawn praise for a Christmas album that showcases his vocals alongside teammates Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

The full album, A Philly Special Christmas, will be released on Dec. 23, but the trio is releasing a new song every Friday. Last week, it was “Blue Christmas,” which was originally recorded in 1949 by Ernest Tubb and later made famous by Elvis Presley.

“Like the album as a whole, ‘Blue Christmas’ rises above novelty status, without taking itself too seriously,” wrote Inquirer music writer Dan DeLuca.