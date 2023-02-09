Kylie Kelce will be 38 weeks pregnant on Super Bowl Sunday. A Philly OB-GYN talks about traveling while pregnant.

Kylie Kelce is bringing a special guest to the Super Bowl. The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is 38 weeks pregnant — and she is bringing her OB-GYN with her to State Farm Stadium for the big game.

If Kylie goes into labor Sunday afternoon during Super Bowl LVII, her husband doesn’t want to know right away. Having a doctor by her side may give both peace of mind during a game that has been dubbed the “Kelce Bowl.”

On a recent episode of New Heights, the chart-breaking podcast of the brothers, Jason said the Super Bowl — the first in which two brothers will face off — could become a “Super Kelce Bowl” if Kylie goes into labor during the big game. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” he told his brother during the podcast.

He told reporters on Wednesday in Arizona that he won’t be distracted on the field.

“I’m pretty good at blocking things outside of football out when I’m on the field,” Kelce said. “I do not want to know [if she goes into labor]. I would much prefer to stay in the moment, finish the game, then rush to wherever she’s at after.”

As Philadelphia royalty, will the Kelces inspire more people to consider a late-pregnancy trip? Here are some things to consider before booking that flight.

Traveling late in pregnancy can complicate the journey

Some airlines won’t allow passengers who are over 36 weeks pregnant on their planes. That’s not necessarily because flying poses a health risk for pregnant people, but because an airplane isn’t an ideal place to deliver a baby, said Katherine Lackritz, an OB-GYN with Jefferson Health.

“Flying by itself doesn’t increase the risk of you going into labor or having a complication,” she said.

Lackritz did not participate in Kelce’s care, but she has had patients who wanted to travel late in their pregnancies. As long as they are informed about the risks, she says traveling is reasonable.

Talking to press in Arizona on Wednesday, the Eagles starter said that Kylie saw her OB-GYN this week and “things are looking good.”

Bringing your doctor may not help much

From a medical standpoint, Kylie’s OB-GYN may not have a significant role to play in an emergency, said Lackritz. Doctors typically need admitting privileges to care for patients in a hospital and to have a medical license in that state, and hospitals with an emergency department aren’t supposed to turn away a laboring patient.

Hopefully, none of that will be necessary on Sunday. “Most women going into labor don’t need intervention. They just need support,” she said.

Bringing along the doctor who has followed Kylie’s pregnancy may offer the couple valuable comfort and reassurance, should she need it.

Be safe and plan for the unexpected

Lackritz shared some additional travel tips for pregnant people:

Speak to your health-care provider when you plan to travel. Make sure that you are up-to-date on all your vaccines. If you are traveling any time after 28 weeks, be sure to bring a copy of your medical records with you. That can save time if there is any complication away from home. Inform the airline or travel agency that you are pregnant. If you are traveling internationally, make sure you check the country of destination’s specific rules about traveling while pregnant. Take steps to prevent blood clots. Sitting without moving on a plane can lead to blood clots in the legs called deep vein thrombosis, or DVT. Make sure you stretch your legs and walk during the flight. Wear loose-fitting clothing. Consider getting compression socks or stockings that squeeze the lower leg to reduce swelling. Keep hydrated by drinking water. Avoid carbonated drinks. Try to get an aisle seat on planes. It will make it easier to get up to walk around and visit the bathroom. Make note in advance of the hospitals in your destination that have labor and delivery units. Get an exam from your OB-GYN as your trip approaches to ensure that there is no sign of preterm labor or high blood pressure. Physicians might recommend against travel if there is a history or high risk of complications. Wear a seat belt. It’s very important to wear a seat belt on planes or cars, especially while pregnant. You can wear it low on your hips.

