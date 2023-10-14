Eagles vs. Jets predictions: Week 6 expert picks from the local and national media

It seems like after every game, the Eagles have left something to be desired. But nonetheless, they’re 5-0, one of only two NFL teams that remain undefeated.

This week, the Birds head into MetLife Stadium to face the Aaron Rodgers-less Jets, who are coming off an emotional win over the Broncos last week. The Jets lost Rodgers in the first quarter of a Week 1 win over the Bills and proceeded to lose three in a row before last week’s victory.

While the Jets are missing their star player, the Eagles will be without some big names on Sunday as well. Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle) and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay (knee) have been ruled out.

The Jets have never beaten the Eagles. Ever. All-time, they’re are 0-12 against the Birds. They last played two years ago, and the Eagles won, 33-18, with Gardner Minshew starting for an injured Jalen Hurts. According to FanDuel, the Eagles currently are 6.5-point favorites, despite those key injuries.

Can the Jets finally get their first win against the Eagles? Will Philadelphia remain undefeated and in control of the NFC East? Here’s how the experts in the local and national media see Sunday’s game playing out …

Inquirer beat writer predictions

After one picked against the Eagles last week, all four Birds beat writers are in agreement this week: the Eagles win and cover. In fact, three of the four have the Eagles winning by double digits. The only one who doesn’t is EJ Smith. Here’s some of his reasoning ...

Overall, the Eagles have enough talent and important matchup advantages to win. Missing Slay and Carter could put some stress on the defense to compensate, but the Jets offense hasn’t shown enough to suggest it’s truly ready to capitalize. Prediction: Eagles 24, Jets 17 EJ Smith

To read more from EJ — or to see how Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, and Josh Tolentino see the game unfolding — be sure to check out their full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about Sunday’s game …

ESPN.com: All nine of their experts are picking the Eagles to win on Sunday. NFL.com: It’s five for five in favor of the Eagles. CBS Sports: Another sweep, with all eight picking the Birds. Sports Illustrated: All seven writers have the Eagles winning.

The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia is taking the Eagles to cover. He also tossed a little trade idea in there to help the Jets at quarterback. Yahoo Sports: Frank Schwab, who also only picks against the spread, took the Jets to cover. “I really feel like I’m going to pick the Jets every week. And the reason will always be the same: Their defense is too good to be laying a bunch of points.” The Athletic: All 12 of their writers are backing the Eagles. Still no one has taken the Jets straight up. USA TODAY: All eight are picking the Eagles to win — and only one takes the Jets to cover.

Pro Football Talk: Our first Jets pick. Mike Florio has the Jets winning, 24-23. “It’s an upset special, for me. The Eagles have not been dominant, and they could be peeking ahead to next week’s showdown against the Dolphins.” Chris Simms is picking the Eagles by double digits. Bleacher Report: The consensus is the Eagles win straight up and cover. Five of the seven are taking the Eagles to cover. Sporting News: Both Bill Bender and Vinnie Iyer predict the Eagles will win and cover. The 33rd Team: Ryan Reynolds also has the Eagles winning and covering.

Local media predictions

These media members know these teams best. Here’s what they have to say: