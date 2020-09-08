“We sort of always viewed ‘Cre’ as just a nickel, even though against the Giants a couple years ago he had to go and play outside corner for almost a whole half, and really did well for us,” Schwartz said. “But in his career, NFL career, he’s really been more of a nickel slot. We moved him around a lot [in camp this year] and we like his versatility. We think he can handle a lot of different roles, and we’re comfortable with him outside.”