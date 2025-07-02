Eagles tackle Lane Johnson discusses Nick Sirianni’s growth, playing alongside Saquon Barkley, and more

Lane Johnson has made the media rounds ahead of his eighth annual OL Masterminds Summit taking place July 10-11. The Eagles offensive tackle has already appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, The Pat McAfee Show, and The Facility to promote the event, and discuss the upcoming season.

The two-time Super Bowl champion discussed his offseason preparations, playing with Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts’ growth, and Nick Sirianni’s evolution as a coach.

Offseason preparations

With Brandon Graham retiring at the end of last season, Johnson is now the longest tenured active player for the Birds. Entering his 13th season, the 35-year-old is mindful while training his body in the offseason.

“For me, it’s about maintaining strength but not neglecting mobility,” said Johnson on The Pat McAfee Show. “As you see players age, they’ll lose kind of their elasticity, their ability to generate force. So, for me, I’m lifting heavy earlier in the week. Later in the week, it’s kind of lighter weight and speed, the plyometrics and all that good stuff. I think it’s being consistent with it. And really after every season, you evaluate where your body is and what you need to work on.”

Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler, has earned five All-Pro honors, and was named one of the best right tackles of the past quarter century by ESPN. After suffering a season-ending ankle injury in 2020, Johnson now feels better than ever.

“Every year is different,” Johnson said. “I’m feeling better now that I’m in my mid-30s than I did [before]. When I was 30, I was going through an ankle issue. [I had] surgery, so, it takes a little bit to bounce back from that.”

Sirianni’s evolution

Johnson isn’t the only one getting better with time. Sirianni continues to evolve as a head coach despite the criticism he has faced, Johnson says.

“You know when he’s gotten emotional on the sidelines or screaming at guys, the good thing about it is we go and talk about it in the next team meeting after a game,” said Johnson. ”I think for him, he’s evolved as a head coach.”

Sirianni has still faced criticism from fans despite his success with the Eagles. One moment that stands out was during the Eagles Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns when the crowd erupted in “Fire Nick” chants.

“He’s kind of learning as he goes but what I do enjoy about coach is that everybody is held accountable,” Johnson said. “Whether it goes to the film room if it is a bad play by the player, a bad call by the coach, their name or number is up there. And just anything that goes out to the public, we address as a team. Some of those hard conversations that are difficult to have, we have them and put them behind us. Really, I think it is one of coach’s best traits, he’s a great communicator.”

Hurts’ growth

Another Eagle who is familiar with criticism is Super Bowl MVP Hurts. The quarterback heard the critics point to his not-so-flashy stats after throwing for less than 150 yards in the Eagles’ first two playoff wins. Johnson believes Hurts’ maturity will continue to guide his success into next season.

“He does a good job at reaching out to highly successful people, such as Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning,” Johnson said on The Rich Eisen Show. “And try to gain some perspective on what it takes to be a champion and to repeat and what it takes and everything that evolves with it. So, I think he’s really matured ever since I’ve had my time with him in the league. And he’s just very poised and it seems no matter what the situation is, good or bad, he’s found a way to rise above it and succeed.”

Playing with Barkley

Johnson did not expect to have the chance to play alongside three-time Pro Bowler Barkley. As soon as they stepped onto the field for their first game together, Johnson knew it was about to be special.

“It took me about three minutes in the Green Bay game to go, ’Yup, this is going to be a pretty fun year,’” Johnson told McAfee. “I never thought he would be on my team. He is now. So, let’s make the most of it. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Barkley had a historic season, rushing for over 2,000 yards and becoming the cover athlete of Madden NFL 26 after executing the iconic backward hurdle in their 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

“We have so many star players,” Johnson said. “If we wanted to throw the ball 60 times a game, our receivers could have 2,000 yards. But, we have a running back that can get that on the ground. I just think what Saquon was able to bring to our offense made everything so much easier. When you have a running back that can do that, it sets up play action and when they want to stop the run, you’re going to have to play one-on-one with A.J. [Brown] and DeVonta [Smith] outside.”