Jason Kelce gets a bikini wax, Travis Kelce brings Taylor Swift to TEU, and more from ‘New Heights’

The Kelce brothers made headlines over the weekend after Jason hosted a charity event in Sea Isle and Travis attended Tight End University with a very special guest appearance from his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

They talked about it all on the latest episode of New Heights. But before they could get into the details of the weekend, they had a few other items on the agenda — including a first look at the new University of Cincinnati Nike uniforms, and an interview with Emmy-award winning actor Brad Pitt.

Here’s everything you missed from the episode.

Jason’s speedo preparation

Over the weekend, Jason hosted the fifth annual Team 62 at the Ocean Drive fundraising event in Sea Isle. While raising over $1 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation, Jason swapped out his luchador mask from last year’s event for an American flag speedo after losing a bet to former Eagles nose tackle Beau Allen.

Over the last three months, the two were in a weight loss competition. For every percentage of body fat lost they received two points, and for every pound of muscle gained, they received one point. Allen ended up losing two percent body fat and gained four pounds of muscle.

Meanwhile, Jason lost about three percent of body fat but gained no muscle. As a result, Jason lost the bet, meaning he would have to get waxed ahead of the Ocean Drive event and wear a speedo the day of.

“I did a bikini wax,” Jason said. “And thank God I did because this thing would have looked so much worse if I wasn’t waxed. I mean, it would have been even more gross. It wasn’t fun. But, I will say, the people — I’ll shout them out — the people at European Wax [Center] down in Philadelphia did a great job. They made it as comfortable as they could. I had a great technician. I’m not going to lie, I understand why women do it, I understand why some men get it. It’s probably not a thing I’m going to redo.”

For those who don’t know, a bikini wax removes hair from the outside areas seen in a bathing suit or underwear. However, Jason was offered the chance to upgrade his bikini wax to a Brazilian wax. Of course, his answer was no.

“They tried to talk me into the Brazilian, which you know what the Brazilian is,” Jason said. “That’s the bikini plus the butt. They do the little butt strip. But I was like ah, you know. Well, they said the butt is actually not as painful. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t like anything in that crease. Nothing’s been in that crease other than my own hand…The crease, that’s a no fly zone for me. And Kylie’s response was ‘Jason, that’s the one thing you could have used.’”

Jason’s Beer Bowl injury

The Sea Isle festivities continued into Thursday when Jason competed in the third annual New Heights Beer Bowl. In a video online, Jason is seen taking a running start in the obstacle course before he stumbled and fell into the water and emerged on the opposite side of the inflatable.

“I definitely have a minor hamstring strain,” Jason said. “I’m hoping it’s minor. I still haven’t gotten an MRI. I don’t know if I should or not…If it was torn I probably wouldn’t be able to continue on with the event and I probably would have felt worse the next day. But it just feels like I got a nice little strain…It’s not black and blue, it’s a little swollen.”

A Swift appearance at TEU

While Kelce was showing skin at Ocean Drive and getting injured in the Beer Bowl, Travis was celebrating the end of Tight End University with Taylor Swift at the Tight Ends and Friends Party in Nashville.

The superstar went viral after a video of her performing with Kane Brown on stage at the party was posted on social media. According to Travis, this was completely unplanned. Without rehearsing, the Kansas City tight end watched Swift write impromptu sheet music for the musicians backstage.

“Tay just kind of went up to [Kane] and the band and just was like ‘Hey, if you guys are down, I’ll go up there and play a song and see if we can pop the roof off this place,’” Travis said. “She’s so good with everybody, and people and just making people feel comfortable in it. And absolutely rocked the stage yet again. It was awesome.

“She was like in the back doing musical notes, like sheets of music, just kind of writing out I think the high hats maybe. I don’t know, I’m not a musician. But she was making sure that the band and everybody was on it. And then went out there without practicing and was pitch perfect and just killed it.”