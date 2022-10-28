Throughout the season, The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters will compile a weekly report on what they’re hearing and seeing from inside the locker room at the NovaCare Complex.

When Miles Sanders arrives Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, the fourth-year running back will attempt to rid any emotions attached to him with the Eagles (6-0) hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5).

Sanders, 25, was born and raised across the state in Pittsburgh. As a child, he attended youth camps hosted by Steelers greats Jerome Bettis, Troy Polamalu, and Hines Ward. Now, as a professional athlete, Sanders remembers his roots by hosting his own annual youth camp in his hometown. On Sunday, Sanders is expected to have one of the largest contingents among players’ family and friends in attendance.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Steelers predictions: Our beat writers make their picks for Week 8

Through six games, the Penn State alumnus is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career while playing under the final year of his rookie deal. Sanders has tallied 485 rushing yards over 105 carries (4.62 yard average) with four touchdowns. He needs just two more rushing touchdowns to tie his career-high in a single season, which he set in 2020. Since 2021, he ranks third among NFL running backs in yards per carry (5.12) behind only Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor.

“Miles is obviously our guy and is making big plays on top of big plays,” coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. “That’s not something that’s surprising to us because we see that in practice every day. I thought he had a great practice [Thursday]. I’m excited for him to be able to play against his hometown team. That’s kind of a cool thing.

“Not that he’s putting any more emphasis on it than he normally does, but it’s pretty cool that all his friends and family members, who probably grew up Steelers fans, that they’re going to be able to see him play and be proud of him. The guys at Woodland Hills High School over there where Miles went, I know some guys that played at Woodland Hills. It’s just a cool thing.”

With the league’s trade deadline looming on Tuesday, the Eagles have been floated around in the mix of teams looking for a boost in the backfield. After two-time All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was shipped to the 49ers, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Eagles offered the Panthers a mid-round pick in exchange for McCaffrey. On Wednesday, general manager Howie Roseman made it clear he’s willing to continue to stack talent with the acquisition of accomplished pass-rusher Robert Quinn.

» READ MORE: The Robert Quinn trade is Howie Roseman’s latest smart attempt to win the Eagles another Super Bowl

When asked about his satisfaction level with the overall production of the team’s running backs, Sirianni said he loves the position group.

“Right at the beginning of the year I was super excited with the guys as far as Miles and Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell,” he said. “Then I was really excited about the addition of Trey Sermon, who we did a ton of work on ... So, I love that group. Running backs coach Jemal Singleton is doing a great job of coaching them. They’re doing a great job protecting the football, the emphasis of it. They are playing with great fundamentals.”

Ahead of Sanders’ sentimental game versus his hometown team, The Inquirer polled several of his teammates about the running back.

Tight end Dallas Goedert

“Anytime he gets the ball, you don’t know what can happen. He’s got that big play ability. He can make people miss. He can run people over. It’s been so much fun. He’s been making big plays for us. He finally got into the end zone this year, so that’s awesome. But hopefully, we can keep it rolling for him, get him his first 1,000 yards [in a single season], and we keep winning.

“He’s one of those guys that can just find a little crease. He’s always falling forward. You don’t see him getting stood up and going backward too much, which is a thing you want in your running back. He’s been good all year doing that. He’s been locked in, knowing the reads. His footwork has been going to the right spot, reading the right players, and if he can do that, it helps everybody be in sync. It’s just going to help him more and more yards each play.”

Wide receiver A.J. Brown

“When you see a running back who fights for extra yards and doesn’t settle, that’s someone you want to play for. I noticed that about him during one of my first practices here.

“I’m a guy who is going to do everything I can to advance down the field and pick up yards after the catch. I’ve got the mentality that nobody is going to bring me down. Miles has that same mindset when he’s running the ball. He’s hungry. He wants it. He’s always looking to push guys out of his way and get to the end zone. You want to fight for guys like that.”

Center Jason Kelce

“I think Miles has ran the ball extremely well. He’s made a lot of hay when there hasn’t been necessarily great looks. As an offensive line, we can do better for sure. He’s made the most of his carries this year.

Left guard Landon Dickerson

“I really like the way he runs the ball. He’s always looking to make plays and get downfield. He’s obviously always trying to get the first down. He’s always going to make the best situation happen on the play, and as an offensive lineman, it’s always nice to see that back going forward and fighting for the first down or however many yards he can get.

“Just the way he runs, it doesn’t matter the situation, he’s always got that goal in mind where he’s going to do everything possible to get the first down, 1-, 2-, 5-yards – whatever it may be, we know Miles is going to fight.”

» READ MORE: The Eagles can take inspiration from the 2022 Phillies and the 1972 Dolphins in their pursuit of perfection

Right tackle Lane Johnson

“I just see him score touchdowns! I don’t really know what he’s doing back there, I just like when he gets in the end zone. But man, it’s really good to see these guys get into the end zone. He’s really picked it up this year. He’s playing with more confidence, you can see it. I’m very happy for him.”