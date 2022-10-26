Jeff McLane 👍

While it comes with little surprise that Howie Roseman made a move before the trade deadline, very rarely is the player uniformly near the top of possible acquisition lists. But that became the case when the Eagles dealt for defensive end Robert Quinn on Wednesday. The team had a need for edge rushing depth, Roseman always prioritizes the pass rush, and Quinn, considering his age and Chicago’s struggles, fit the profile. The 32-year old should provide passing down help for a unit that lost Derek Barnett in Week 1 and didn’t have an obvious replacement.

Quinn was available for several reasons outside his age. He signed a 5-year, $70 million contract extension with $30 million guaranteed just two offseasons ago, and trading him gives the Bears some cap flexibility. The Eagles, though, won’t be on the hook for most of his remaining salary beyond this season, according to reports. Quinn also hasn’t played anywhere near the level he performed at last season when he notched 18½ sacks, 22 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He has just one sack and three hits through seven games this season.

Quinn’s been a hot-cold player in terms of production in his latter years. But he could benefit from the change of scenery, playing for a team with championship aspirations and not having to play as many snaps. Will he be fine playing behind Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and likely Brandon Graham in a limited role? As long as he gets opportunities to hunt quarterbacks, he should be satisfied. Quinn has a mild-mannered personality and shouldn’t rock the boat. Scheme-wise, he should understand defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s concepts, having thrived in a similar front in 2021.

The Eagles parted with a 2023 fourth-rounder to snag Quinn. That leaves them just six draft picks next April, but they still have two firsts, a second and third and two seventh-rounders. And it shouldn’t be hard for Roseman to recoup the fourth.

EJ Smith 👍

Robert Quinn should fill a role Eagles fans are quite familiar with.

General manager Howie Roseman has valued experienced edge rushers coming off the bench in recent years and now gets one to replace Tarron Jackson and Patrick Johnson’s snaps. It’s hard to imagine Quinn coming anywhere close to the 18.5 sacks he had last season; he’s got just one sack and three quarterback hits through seven games this year. It’s also worth noting the 32-year-old hasn’t had consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks since 2014.

Still, the 2021 second-team All-Pro should be more efficient in a lesser role on a talented Eagles defensive front the same way Chris Long did in 2017 and Michael Bennett managed to the year after. Having Quinn and Brandon Graham as the backup edge rushers will ensure opposing offensive tackles don’t get plays off when the games matter the most.

A week before the trade was minted, I wrote that a Day 2 pick seemed fair for Quinn, so it’s hard to quibble with the Eagles giving up a fourth-rounder here. They’re down to six picks in next April’s NFL draft, which will make potential deals for depth at running back or safety more difficult, but they got better at a more premium position instead.

Josh Tolentino 👍

In line with the phrase, “the rich get richer,” the undefeated Eagles continue to stack talent. What’s more impressive is the Eagles aren’t necessarily going “all in,” per se, considering they still possess two first-round picks in next year’s draft. But the Eagles are sending a message to the rest of the league that they’re here to make a serious run.

The addition of Quinn bolsters a pass-rush group that was already improved with the signing of Haason Reddick and return of Brandon Graham from his torn Achilles injury. The Eagles currently rank 10th in the NFL with 17 sacks, while they’re fourth in total defense, allowing just 297.8 yards per game. 2021 Pro Bowler Josh Sweat has regularly started on the edges on the opposite side of Reddick with Graham working in a rotational role.

At 32, Quinn is still playing with a high motor. The two-time All-pro selection set a Bears franchise record last season with 18½ sacks. Through seven games, he’s only recorded one sack, but it should be noted the Bears have gutted their roster. Earlier in the offseason, they ridded one of Quinn’s favorite running mates when they traded Khalil Mack to the Chargers. Quinn should benefit from a fresh change in scenery. He’ll be embraced by a team that has its eyes set on taking advantage of a weakened NFC, and advancing farther into the playoffs.