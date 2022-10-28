Fresh off the bye week, the 6-0 Eagles host the intrastate rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Will they stay unbeaten or will the rust show? Here are our beat writers predictions for Week 8.

Jeff McLane

The 2-5 Steelers are having, in many ways, a predictable season following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. They have already benched veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett and are experiencing expected struggles for a rebuilding team. They have talent at various spots on both sides of the ball, but their best player — and maybe the best defensive player in the NFL — T.J. Watt has been out since tearing a pectoral muscle in Week 1. Pittsburgh opened the edge rusher’s 21-day practice window on Monday, but Watt isn’t expected back just yet.

The Steelers’ pass rush has been substandard in Watt’s absence and ranks 27th in the NFL in sacks per pass play. Their defense hasn’t been completely ineffective. Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is still an interior run-stopping force, and Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds form one of the better safety pairings in the league. The unit has managed to keep the Steelers in most games. But they have some holes, particularly at cornerback, that Jalen Hurts and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith should be able to exploit.

Pittsburgh’s greater challenges have come on the other side of the ball with first an ineffective Trubisky and now a rookie under center. In just four games, Pickett has tossed seven interceptions and his percentage of picks thrown per attempt (5.5) is bested by only the Patriots’ Mac Jones (5.8). His protection has been fine, but the Steelers’ offensive line hasn’t helped power a run game that used to be among the more consistent in the NFL. Lead running back Najee Harris is averaging only 3.3 yards a carry. Pittsburgh always has a stocked shelf of young receivers, with George Pickens its latest future star. But having Pickett drop back as much as he has when healthy has been a recipe for disaster. The Eagles haven’t been dominant in stopping the run, but they should have the edge up front, especially if Jordan Davis is at nose tackle. And if the offense puts up points early, and Pittsburgh is forced to play from behind, the pass rush should have enough to pressure the young quarterback. The Eagles haven’t exactly put opponents away, but the addition of Robert Quinn should buoy a defensive line that needs a spark.

There could be a lull coming off a bye, and there is bound to be an unexpected loss sometime this season, but I don’t see it this Sunday.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Steelers 13

EJ Smith

The Eagles will once again have a decided talent advantage this Sunday.

Pittsburgh has a handful of dangerous skill position players on offense and Fitzpatrick can be a difference-maker in the defensive secondary. How Mike Tomlin and first-year defensive coordinator Teryl Austin scheme against Hurts will be an interesting test, but even well-crafted game plans seldom shut down offenses as efficient as the Eagles’ has been. The injured Watt would have complicated things, but the Steelers have been middle-of-the-road in his absence. They’ve been stingy against the run, but rank 15th in defensive efficiency by Football Outsiders.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles match up quite well. Pittsburgh has a solid receiving corps with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and the rookie Pickens. Claypool is a big slot receiver (6-foot-4, 238 pounds) that could present problems for Avonte Maddox. Whether the Eagles choose to drop safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on him in man coverage for high-leverage situations will be worth filing away for future reference.

While the Eagles match up well with the Steelers’ biggest strength, they match up even better against their biggest weakness. Whether it’s been Pickett or Trubisky before him, Pittsburgh’s offensive front has struggled this season. The group ranks 29th in pass-rush win rate, which measures how often the line gives its quarterback at least 2.5 seconds to throw. Especially with Quinn now in the fold, this could be a big afternoon for the Eagles’ pass rush.

There are some valid reasons to believe the Eagles could come out a bit flat. They’re coming off the bye week with a short week looming against the Houston Texans. Even if they don’t bring their A-game, though, they should be able to handle the 2-5 Steelers.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Steelers 10

Josh Tolentino

Mike Tomlin has never finished with a losing record over his 15-plus seasons as the Steelers’ head coach. That fortune might come to a halt by the end of the year. The struggling Steelers are currently 2-5 with a rookie quarterback who’s learning on the fly. Any NFL opponent shouldn’t be taken lightly, but it’s tough imagining the Eagles dropping a home contest to a team in rebuild mode.

The Eagles have enjoyed plenty of success against young and inexperienced quarterbacks; earlier in the season, former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence committed five turnovers while being harassed by a potent defensive front. That group only gets stronger with the addition of Quinn, who joined his new teammates Thursday on the practice field. If the Eagles’ defense is capable of containing Harris out of the backfield, it should be smooth sledding for the NFL’s only undefeated team. While wideout Pickens has enjoyed early success, the Eagles counter with one of the league’s top cornerback trios in Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Maddox. Slay and Bradberry rank first and second in the NFL, respectively, in opponent passer rating.

The coaching staff vowed to make improvements during their self-evaluation period over the bye week. Despite possessing a perfect record, the Eagles have yet to put together a complete four-quarter performance. Coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen shouldn’t overthink this matchup. If Sirianni relies on the team’s offensive strengths, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon schemes correctly versus Pickett, then starting 7-0 for just the second time in franchise history could become an enjoyable reality.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Steelers 13