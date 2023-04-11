Eagles draft: Which offensive tackle prospect will become the heir apparent to Lane Johnson?

If history is any indication, the Eagles later this month could be in search of an offensive tackle for the future.

The pursuit of Jason Peters’ heir apparent started 10 years ago with Lane Johnson. The future Hall of Fame left tackle was just 31 at the time, but having a long-term plan at such an important position was a priority for the Eagles.

Going into this offseason, the Eagles face a similar situation with Johnson, 32, on the other side of things. The All-Pro right tackle signed an extension through 2026 and said he expects it to be the last deal of his career.

Even while battling through myriad injuries at various points in the last few years, Johnson has been one of the best tackles in the NFL. His impact is obvious: The Eagles are 79-47-1 with Johnson on the field the last 10 years and just 13-22 without him. A major part of the Eagles offensive success the last couple seasons has revolved around bookend tackles holding up in pass protection without help from tight ends or running backs, something that most teams can’t expect out of their right tackles.

All of this points to an eventual succession plan for Johnson being laid out sooner rather than later. Twenty-six-year-old Jordan Mailata, the actual Peters replacement, is entrenched as the starter at left tackle for the long-term, but Andre Dillard’s departure in free agency leaves the depth behind Mailata and Johnson lacking a bit. A rookie could serve as a swing tackle or a starting right guard in Isaac Seumalo’s place while learning under Johnson.

This year’s tackle class offers some options, whether the team decides to address the position early or in the later rounds. Here’s a breakdown:

The top guys

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Wright is a 6-5, 335-pound right tackle prospect who would have been valued more highly a generation ago because of his power and frame. Detractors will point to his foot speed as a major concern, especially if he ends up in a scheme that requires him to sit back in conventional vertical pass sets most of the time against more athletic speed rushers.

Still, Wright has the upside to be an island-worthy pass protector because of his burst out of his stance and his length. He’s already solid in pass protection with an eye-popping snatch and trap move, throwing rushers to the ground early in the snap and laying on them for the duration of the play.

Wright’s 114-inch broad jump and 5.01-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine were both 90th percentile or better, and he did it at 333 pounds. He held up well when matched up one-on-one with Alabama star Will Anderson last season, the top edge rusher prospect in the class. In the run game, Wright has the impact you’d expect from a blocker his size. He can clear lanes and plays through the whistle.

His measurables compare favorably to several successful pros, including Rodger Saffold, Christian Darrisaw, and Peters. Like Peters, Wright could start his career at guard, which should appeal to the Eagles.

Wright should go in the back half of the first round or early on Day 2, meaning the Eagles could target him at No. 30 or even if they trade back and out of the fist round for an early second-round pick.

Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jones fits the bill of a modern-day tackle with elite physical traits and a scarily svelte frame at 6-5, 311 pounds.

Jones carries most of his weight in his lower half and looks like he could continue to add size throughout his career, but he already possesses the play strength and demeanor of an enforcing offensive tackle. He makes a habit of finding extra work in pass protection and looks to flatten defenders once he gets up to the second and third levels on zone runs or screens.

Watching Jones operate in space is special. He moves like a player 60 pounds lighter with an explosive first step and an ensuing fluidity. The combination of size, power, and speed give him serious upside as a scheme-proof left tackle capable of impacting games not only with his pass protection but his ability to move people in the running game.

Jones has to improve his technique; he struggled against bull rushes despite his powerful frame at times because of poor hand placement. With the right coaching, though, Jones could be an All-Pro left tackle. He’s got a chance to be the first tackle drafted, meaning the Eagles would have to target him at No. 10 overall if he’s high on their board.

Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Johnson, considered the best tackle in the class by some, best embodies the “dancing bear” descriptor often applied to elite offensive tackles. He’s 6-6, 313 pounds with ridiculously long arms and foot quickness, which give him one of the highest ceilings of any tackle prospect this year.

Johnson played right guard in 2021 before switching to left tackle in ‘22. He has some technique things to clean up on the blind side, but he projects as a Day 1 starter at left tackle anyway because of his physical tools. He’s a smooth mover and his absurd 36-inch arms will help his learning curve against NFL competition.

Johnson could follow a career arc similar to Andrew Thomas, with some early struggles eventually beset by elite play once the game slows down for him. In the Eagles’ case, he could have the luxury of a redshirt year or two, or he could start his career off at guard before bumping back out.

Day 2 sleepers

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

At 6-8, 375 pounds with a wingspan that would make Giannis Antetokounmpo blush, Jones is massive and would somehow (literally) outweigh Mailata and Jordan Davis on the Eagles roster.

The right tackle prospect unsurprisingly wouldn’t win any foot-speed competitions, but still moves quite well at his size and has solid technique. His speed deficiencies may limit him to right tackle for some teams, and he isn’t much of a difference-maker in space, but his unbelievable 37-inch arms more than make up for whatever shortcomings he could have as a pass protector in space.

Like Wright, Jones has a nasty snatch and trap move that results in him laying on top of defeated edge rushers, which must be a miserable experience for those defenders. He’s at his best when he can quick set opposing rushers and get his hands on them early. He’s got ideal grip strength and gets out his stance quite well, especially considering his size.

As a lead blocker, Jones moves well enough and tosses defenders once he gets his hands on them. He has a mean streak through the whistle and plays with an edge, hinting that conditioning wasn’t a major issue for him in college.

Considering how often the Eagles call run-pass options, he should be an ideal fit as his major weaknesses come on straight drop backs when he needs to vertical set and match rushers in space.

Jones would have been a top-10 pick 20 years ago, but he’s limited to playing tackle — probably right tackle for most teams — and his lack of elite movement skills make him more of a Day 2 prospect this year.

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

A smooth mover at 6-4, 315 pounds, Harrison will be especially coveted by teams that ask their tackles to work in space.

The left tackle prospect has the short-area quickness of a much smaller player. His testing numbers don’t show it as much, but those movement skills show up on film. He’s got light feet that stay low to the ground with compact, choppy steps. He’s got ideal grip strength as well with heavy hands at the point of impact.

The main concerns for Harrison revolve around his ability to handle power. He was susceptible to bull rushes at times during his career, which makes his NFL projection more difficult. He also didn’t spend much time in conventional pass protection because of Oklahoma’s offense, which insulates offensive linemen some.

That said, Harrison has real upside because of his movement ability and he’s on the younger side at 21 years old. He doesn’t project as a guard much because of his skill set, but he may benefit from a redshirt year to clean up his technique. He’s considered a second-round prospect.

Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

Saldiveri received high-praise from offensive-line guru and Bleacher Report film analyst Brandon Thorn, which is noteworthy.

The 6-6, 318-pound tackle prospect has mostly ideal measurables aside from his arm length, testing 60th percentile or higher in the 20-yard shuttle, broad jump, vertical jump, and 40-yard dash.

Saldiveri’s selling points are his athleticism and technique. He spent part of the pre-draft process working with offensive line trainer Duke Manyweather, who has worked with Johnson and several other All-Pro-caliber linemen in past offseasons.

Saldiveri moves well and has big, powerful hands to combat his shorter wingspan. Any concerns about his level of competition at Old Dominion were quelled by an excellent week at the Senior Bowl.

Overall, Saldiveri is an intriguing prospect who can play guard or tackle at the next level and should be available in the third or fourth round.