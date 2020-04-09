The NFL revealed its All-Decade team on Monday and four Eagles, former and current, made the cut.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (a five-time Pro Bowler and known nemesis of opposing quarterbacks), offensive tackle Jason Peters (a nine-time Pro Bowler and near-lock for the Hall of Fame), running back and returner Darren Sproles (a steadying hand for the team through the worst of Chip Kelly era and on to the best of Doug Pederson’s), and running back LeSean McCoy (the franchise’s all-time leading rusher) joined a roster stacked with the likes of Tom Brady, Calvin Johnson, J.J. Watt and “Legion of Boom” members Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas.
Eagles writer Paul Domowitch put together his own All-Decade roster ahead of the league’s announcement but wasn’t as generous to the Birds. McCoy and Sproles still made his first team, but Cox and Peters were left to the second team, which also included tight end Zach Ertz, center Jason Kelce, and guard Brandon Brooks.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Eagles beats were tasked with filling out their best team-specific lineups of the last 10 years, each built with their own unique criterias.
Some choices were made based on single-season performances, others based on total body of work. All internally had the Carson Wentz/Nick Foles debate.
For Les Bowen, his roster highlighted two of the Eagles’ glaring and still ongoing problems: The wide receiver and cornerback positions have not been their strong suit.
Jeff McLane altered his lineup slightly, choosing to have three defensive ends (Connor Barwin, Trent Cole, Brandon Graham) instead of three cornerbacks (Jalen Mills, Asante Samuel). His selections emphasized that same weakness at corner, while also shining a light at just how strong the team has been up front.
EJ Smith made a bit of surprise pick at quarterback. Making his decisions based on a given player’s best single-season performance, he put Michael Vick and his incredible 2010 run under center.
Smith is also the youngest writer on the beat, having watched the majority of the last decade in Eagles football on TV rather than from the press box. Whether that’s kept him saner, though, is up for debate.
And then there’s you. In each of our writers’ Eagles All-Decade team selections, readers themselves were able to vote for their top player on offense and defense.
Here are the results: