The NFL scouting combine is this week. Here’s everything you need to know, including how (and who) to watch

Everyone’s still basking in the afterglow of the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LIX, but the NFL calendar continues to turn.

Thursday marks the official start of the NFL scouting combine, where draft prospects perform a variety of drills, undergo physical testing, and interview with interested organizations. Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni will speak Tuesday ahead of the combine, and players will work out from Thursday through Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know …

How to watch the NFL scouting combine

All four days of the NFL scouting combine will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL.com, with some drills shown live and others prerecorded. The coverage will include live interviews with draft prospects, coaches, and front office staff. The combine will also be available to watch on NFL.com after the fact.

Here’s a look at the workout schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive linemen and linebackers work out at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive backs and tight ends work out at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 1: Quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs work out at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 2: Offensive lineman work out at 1 p.m.

Who are the top overall draft prospects?

Unless Roseman makes a major move, the Eagles won’t be in the mix for any of the top NFL draft prospects — but they’ll trade that for a Super Bowl victory any day. The win in Super Bowl LIX earned the Eagles the 32nd pick in the first round, so fans will likely have to wait to hear their team’s name called. But here are some of the players who are expected to go near the top five, including one local to Philadelphia.

Abdul Carter, defensive end, Penn State: Carter is one of the top prospects in the draft, a La Salle College High School alum and Philly native, and a diehard Eagles fan. If only the Eagles were anywhere near the range they’d need to be to have a shot at him. Carter won’t work out at the combine since he’s recovering from his shoulder injury he suffered against Boise State, his agents told ESPN on Monday. Mason Graham, defensive tackle, Michigan: Graham is another elite defensive prospect from the Big Ten. He won a national title at Michigan in 2023 and is extremely disruptive from the interior. Travis Hunter, defensive back/wide receiver, Colorado: Hunter became the second defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy in 2024 thanks to his elite skills on both sides of the ball. What position will he play in the pros? Shedeur Sanders, quarterback, Colorado: Sanders said he doesn’t plan to participate in drills at the combine, but he’s a contender to be the first quarterback off the board, and potentially a future division rival.

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons could be an option for the Eagles in the first round.

Who could the Eagles draft?

The Inquirer’s EJ Smith did a deep dive into potential draft targets for the Eagles to watch for at the combine. Here are a few names from his list, with some of his insight into each:

Josh Simmons, offensive tackle, Ohio State: Simmons has “experience playing at both left and right tackle, which could make him an ideal heir apparent to Lane Johnson with the capability of starting out as a swing tackle second on the depth chart.” Walter Nolen, defensive tackle, Ole Miss: “Nolen might be the perfect replacement for Milton Williams if the Eagles let the defensive tackle walk in free agency. Problem is, Nolen might be long gone by the time they are on the board at No. 32.” Darius Alexander, defensive tackle, Toledo: “Alexander had a strong Senior Bowl showing, proving his explosiveness off the ball and hand quickness can translate against elevated competition.” Jihaad Campbell, linebacker, Alabama: “Campbell spent part of his high school career at Timber Creek, but the Eagles could have interest in more than his local roots … he could fill a role similar to the one Zack Baun filled last season.”

For EJ’s full deep dive, including his thoughts on several more players, click here.

Who are the top local prospects?

Carter is the headliner, but there are a number of other local prospects who will be competing at the combine. The Inquirer’s Devin Jackson broke down all the local names, and here are a few excerpts.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge rusher, Boston College: “The Williamstown High standout, who ranked second in the nation in sacks (16½) this season as Boston College’s edge rusher, had a strong performance at the Senior Bowl last month.” Will Howard, quarterback, Ohio State: “Howard, the Downingtown native who starred at Downingtown West … threw for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, both career highs, and can make throws all over the field while bringing a dual-threat element to an offense.” Kyle McCord, quarterback, Syracuse: “The former St. Joseph’s Prep star and Mount Laurel native set the ACC record for most passing yards in a season, surpassing Deshaun Watson’s mark, and helped lead Syracuse to a 10-3 season under first-year coach and Camden native Fran Brown.” Miles Frazier, offensive lineman, LSU: “Once a high school tight end at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, Frazier is now an offensive lineman with experience at both guard and tackle.”

For the full list of locals, read more from Devin here.

When do the Eagles pick in the draft?

Compensatory picks have not yet been finalized, but the Eagles know where they’ll be picking in the first three rounds. Currently, the Eagles have seven total picks in the draft, which is slated for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.

Of course, this is always subject to change if Roseman makes any trades.

Round 1, pick 32 Round 2, pick 64 Round 3, pick 96 Round 4 (from the Detroit Lions) Round 5 (from the Houston Texans) Round 5 (from the Washington Commanders) Round 5