Even though the Eagles were relatively quiet during the first week of free agency, there was plenty to glean from the moves they made, and more importantly, didn’t make.

Howie Roseman’s pursuits so far this offseason, both successful and unsuccessful, can tell us a significant amount about how he views the roster and what might be prioritized in the April 28-30 draft.

Here are the biggest things we learned:

Defensive tackle need grows

The Eagles have reportedly set up visits with Georgia defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, and it’s for good reason.

Just like Landon Dickerson was drafted a year earlier than he was theoretically needed, an elite defensive tackle prospect would make sense this year as the heir apparent to 31-year-old Fletcher Cox.

Cox was briefly released last week before signing a one-year contract worth $14 million. It’s possible the two sides eventually work out a deal for 2023, but Cox’s decline the last few years combined with his short-term deal make defensive tackle an intriguing option. Even with Javon Hargrave and Milton Williams both trending upward, defensive tackle is a position of importance for Roseman. Plus, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s odd-man front can find uses for three interior lineman at times.

If the Eagles want to commit to a true 3-4 front, Davis makes the most sense. At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, he can be a true nose tackle. Davis also showed at the combine he’s athletic enough to move around a bit, although some teams will probably view him strictly as a nose because of his size. Regardless of where he lines up, he figures to be the type of matchup nightmare that teams covet in the pass rush and his combine results have his draft stock rising.

Wyatt (6-3, 304) is a more prototypical three-technique. His explosiveness off the ball suggests he has the upside to be a difference-maker as well, and he’s got plenty of production against fellow NFL prospects.

Wyatt and Davis won’t have the luxury of playing on such a dominant defensive front at the next level, but both have shown that they can win one-on-one matchups with some consistency against high-level competition.

Wide receiver is a priority

Both Roseman and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have publicly expressed confidence in the group of receivers currently on the roster, but actions speak louder than words.

Those actions include the pursuit of free-agent receiver Christian Kirk and a reportedly close trade negotiation for Calvin Ridley before the Falcons wideout received a season-long suspension for betting on games.

It’s unclear just how aggressive the Eagles were in either case, but it’s apparent that they’ve explored ways to add a proven entity in the wide receiver room this offseason.

With Ridley off the table and Kirk settling on Jacksonville with his new four-year deal worth up to a surprising $84 million, the Eagles signed former Colts slot receiver Zach Pascal to a one-year deal. Still, there’s certainly room in the rotation for another impact player.

Rookie receivers usually take a year or two to get off the ground, but there are a few wideouts in this year’s draft who could be impactful early on.

USC’s Drake London has been linked to the Eagles and would complement DeVonta Smith as a big-bodied possession receiver (6-5, 210), but there are a few guys who fit Sirianni’s scheme better. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson will probably be off the board by the time the Eagles pick, but his teammate Chris Olave (6-1, 187) compares favorably to Kirk as a smaller receiver who wins with athleticism and route-running ability.

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks is another intriguing first-round prospect and serves as more of a gadget player who can line up in multiple spots.

A safety concern

The Eagles struck out on almost every top-tier safety on the market during the first week of free agency. They went after Marcus Williams, as The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported, but the former Saint signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Signing Anthony Harris back to a one-year deal gives the Eagles two-thirds of the rotation they had last season, with Marcus Epps returning. Even if Rodney McLeod is eventually re-signed, that trio left something to be desired last season.

The only consensus first-round safety is Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who is highly unlikely to slide out of the top 10. Behind Hamilton, there are a handful of prospects expected to go early on Day 2.

There’s a chance Michigan’s Daxton Hill could be a lock for the first round by the time the draft gets here, but for now he leads a deep group of Day 2 safeties with starting potential. Other options are Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, Georgia’s Lewis Cine, and Baylor’s Jalen Pitre.

Pitre was a Senior Bowl standout and has the versatility to play anywhere, but he might be better as a line-of-scrimmage safety instead of a post safety, which is what the Eagles used last year.

The poor get poorer

Alex Singleton signed with the Denver Broncos last week, further thinning the Eagles’ already dubious linebacker depth chart. If the offseason ended tomorrow, the team would have T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, and Haason Reddick as the starters in the base defense, with Shaun Bradley and Christian Elliss as the primary backups.

Even if Roseman and Gannon view Taylor more favorably than the outside world, the former third-round pick hasn’t been able to stay healthy in his first two seasons, meaning the depth behind him will be vital.

If the team still views Taylor as an unknown — he’s only started seven games in his first two seasons — then there’s a starting linebacker spot up for grabs.

The longer free agency goes without the Eagles signing a linebacker, the more likely it becomes that they’ll take one in the first few rounds of the draft.

First-round guys like Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean could be immediate contributors, but there’s a handful of Day 2 prospects like Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal, Alabama’s Christian Harris, and Wyoming’s Chad Muma who could also step in and contribute early.

