The Eagles may be the only team in the league that can justify extensively scouting both the top NFL draft prospects and potential playoff matchups.

The team’s situation was set into motion last offseason when general manager Howie Roseman made a deal to send New Orleans an extra 2022 first-round pick in exchange for future assets that included the Saints’ 2023 first-rounder.

Even after the Saints drafted promising rookie receiver Chris Olave with the pick, the move to diversify the three first-rounders Roseman amassed the season before seemed to favor the Eagles. Through 12 weeks, the Saints’ 4-8 record makes the trade look even more encouraging for the Eagles. According to tankathon.com, the Saints’ pick would be sixth overall if the season ended today, with the Eagles selecting 31st with their own pick as well. (The Miami Dolphins will forfeit their first-round draft pick as punishment for tampering.)

Here’s an early look at how the 2023 class is shaping up and how it impacts the Eagles:

Edge of desire

One of the deepest positions in this class happens to be one the Eagles highly value.

The crop of first-round hopefuls is rich with pass-rushing talent, particularly at edge rusher. Of Pro Football Focus draft analyst Mike Renner’s top 50 prospects, 12 are edge rushers, with three of them ranking inside the top 10.

Jalen Hurts’ progress has presumably taken the Eagles out of the quarterback market and also accelerated their timeline by a year or two. Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat have been productive, but that shouldn’t dissuade the Eagles from targeting one of the most impactful positions outside of quarterback, especially considering the options at the top of the draft.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, Georgia’s Nolan Smith, Clemson’s Myles Murphy, and Florida State’s Jared Verse have the twitchy athleticism possessed by the majority of the league’s most dominant rushers. Anderson likely is going within the first few picks, and Murphy has a chance as well.

The talent on defense isn’t limited to edge guys, though. Georgia interior lineman Jalen Carter figures to be a top-five selection, with Clemson’s Bryan Bresee also having a chance to secure a spot in the top five to seven picks. The Eagles are deep at defensive tackle this season, but Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Linval Joseph, and Ndamukong Suh are on one-year contracts.

First-round rookie Jordan Davis has carved out a spot at nose tackle, and Milton Williams has flashed potential, but the Eagles could be in need of an athletic interior rusher to deploy from multiple alignments, depending on their decisions with the aforementioned veterans after the year.

The Eagles’ penchant for drafting pass rushers makes these guys worth watching as bowl season looms. Especially if Hurts signs a lucrative extension this offseason, having a game-changing edge rusher on a rookie contract for five seasons would be a significant step toward ensuring that the defense doesn’t take a step back as the salary-cap situation tightens.

Quarterback crazy

If edge rusher isn’t the strongest position at the top of the draft, it’s quarterback.

There are three QBs — Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis — who have a chance to go in the first few picks. Each of the three should go in the top half of the first round, with a handful of guys such as Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker holding on to a chance to crack into the first 31 picks.

Even if Hurts signs an extension early in the offseason, the quarterback craze should benefit the Eagles as long as the Saints pick stays near the top of the draft. There are a handful of quarterback-needy teams who could try to move up for a chance to secure one of the top quarterback prospects, and the Eagles would be a logical trade partner, already having Hurts established at the position.

There are several quarterback-challenged teams hovering around the Saints in the draft standings through 12 weeks. Those hoping the Eagles can stockpile picks should be rooting for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, and the Los Angeles Rams (who owe their pick to the Lions) to win a few games down the stretch to keep the Saints pick ahead of theirs.

Wide receiver recession

Compared to the last few years, this isn’t a remarkable wide receiver class.

There are still a handful of guys worthy of first-round picks, but there won’t be six wideouts gone in the first 18 picks like last year’s record-setting mark.

There are a few running backs, which could be of more interest for the Eagles. Typically, an early-round running back is viewed as a dubious use of resources, but the Eagles should be in contention enough to justify the “luxury” pick, especially if Miles Sanders signs elsewhere in free agency.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is the top guy, but he might be too rich for the Eagles’ blood as a potential mid-round prospect. Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Michigan’s Blake Corum, and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane are some players to watch who could be available late in the first round or early on Day 2.

