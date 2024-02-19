The Eagles have two second-round draft picks. Here are seven prospects worth targeting.

The first round of the NFL draft dominates the conversation this time of year, especially with the talent available at quarterback, wide receiver, and tackle. While the best players typically go early, teams can find future starters and depth after the first round, and that is especially true for the Eagles roster.

Starters such as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Landon Dickerson were selected in the second round of the draft, and several teams across the NFL can boast similar examples.

The Birds have three second-day picks in this year’s draft, including two second-round selections (Nos. 50 and 53 overall) on April 26. With needs on the defensive side of the ball, here are seven players the Eagles should target in the second round.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Colson is a player who brings down-to-down consistency to the position. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, the Wolverines’ second-level defender is assignment-sound and always in the right place at the right time, stacking and shedding opposing interior offensive linemen in the run game.

Colson has also showed promise in coverage, getting to his depth on passing downs with the ability to get his hands on the football and recording two pass breakups in the Big Ten championship game against Iowa. With the Eagles’ struggles at linebacker last season, adding Colson brings durability and a reliant tackler. He was credited with just five missed tackles this season by Pro Football Focus.

T.J. Tampa, DB, Iowa State

When discussing the top defensive backs in the 2024 class, Tampa should be near the top of the list. The 6-2, 200-pound cornerback has ideal size, physicality, and ball skills to play in multiple coverage schemes, which should make him a highly sought prospect. The Cyclones standout finished his final season with two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

His performance at the scouting combine could separate Tampa from being a potential first-round pick or a Day 2 selection. Tampa’s ability to challenge wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, then finding the football in the air, makes him a rare scheme-friendly player in this draft class.

Adisa Isaac, edge rusher, Penn State

When it comes to Penn State’s draft-eligible pass rushers, most of the discussion revolves around Chop Robinson. After a strong Senior Bowl showing, Isaac should be on the Eagles’ radar, boasting 33-inch arms and an 81-inch wingspan as a rangy, explosive athlete who has added speed to power in his pass-rushing repertoire this season.

One of the areas Isaac improved most this season was as a run defender, with the ability to knife through offensive lines and use his length (6-4, 249) to stay in position to make plays at the line of scrimmage. The Brooklyn native finished the 2023 season with career highs in tackles for losses (16) and sacks (7½), proving his value as a three-down player at the NFL level worthy of a second-day selection.

Calen Bullock, S, Southern California

One of the few safeties in this draft class who can operate in single-high formations, Bullock has terrific range and closing speed on vertical passes and throws over the middle of the field. The rangy safety has seven interceptions and 12 pass breakups over his last two seasons, often the bright spot in a defense that gave up a lot of yards and points during his time in a Trojans uniform.

While his tackling in the open field must improve (10 missed tackles in 2023), Bullock, at 6-3, 190, is a ball hawk whose skill set would complement Sydney Brown and Reed Blankenship, as the former USC standout is a coverage-focused safety.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Adding a third wide receiver to an already excellent tandem in Brown and DeVonta Smith could be a sneaky need for the Eagles, and Worthy’s field-stretching ability would fit seamlessly in the offense. The Texas wideout, who finished with 75 catches, 1,014 yards, and five scores in 2023, tracks the ball well on vertical routes, and 571 of his yards came after the catch, according to PFF.

Concentration drops show up on his film (6.3% drop rate) along with a small frame (6-1, 172) but the explosiveness he can bring to an offense cannot be overlooked. More than half of his catches this season went for first downs (44 of 75) and his speed could open up one-on-one situations for Brown and Smith.

Marshawn Kneeland, edge rusher, Western Michigan

Possessing powerful hands and undeniable potential, Kneeland has all the makings of becoming an all-around disruptive defensive end at the NFL level. Winning 17.3% of his pass rushes (PFF), Kneeland is a speed-to-power conversion expert, measuring in at the Senior Bowl at 6-3, 268, with 34-inch arms, using every bit of his length to win as a pass rusher.

His heavy hands and relentless pursuit, specifically as a backside run defender, are fun to watch, as he finished with 4½ sacks and 7½ tackles for losses in 10 games for the Mustangs. While his pass-rush plan needs to be refined, Kneeland is a high-upside player who can become a full-time starter within two years of drafting him.

Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia

Translating more as a zone corner at the NFL level, Lassiter is a panic-free, smooth defensive back who thrives at dislodging the ball at the catch point. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior didn’t have much turnover production in his short Georgia career, with one interception over three seasons, but he had 15 passes defended.

What makes Lassiter intriguing, specifically for the Eagles, is his ability to play inside-out as a defensive back. The Georgia standout saw snaps at nickel and outside corner, with explosiveness and closing speed out of his backpedal. Lassiter is at his best making plays on timing and vertical concepts.