2024 Mock Draft 2.0: Drake Maye falls to Giants; Eagles take powerful edge rusher

Now that the NFL season is officially complete with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22, the NFL draft takes center stage with the order officially set. The Senior Bowl earlier this month introduced a number of potential first-round picks, but with the NFL combine on the horizon, the top of the draft could look much different this time next month.

In our first mock draft released in January, the Eagles took their right tackle of the future in BYU offensive linemen Kingsley Suamataia. This year’s offensive linemen class is strong, but could the Birds wait to address that need and instead look to fill more pressing holes on defense?

Here’s how we’re projecting the first round will play out in our second mock draft of the cycle ...

Note: This draft projection will not include any trades.

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, Southern California

Just like in mock draft 1.0, the Bears reset their quarterback clock and pick USC’s Caleb Williams. Finding a trade partner for Justin Fields before the draft could allow them to recoup a Day 2 pick in return as well.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

In this scenario, the Commanders skip on Drake Maye — and not because he isn’t worthy of being selected here. Maye could be the top pick in any other draft class, including this one depending on who you ask, but when imagining a quarterback in Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme, Jayden Daniels’ dual-threat ability just makes too much sense in their potential up-tempo offense.

3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Drake Maye is on the board here for the Patriots, and quarterback is a big need for them. But no matter who they select here, weapons are needed. Philly native and Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best overall player in this draft; if New England wants a quarterback-friendly contract, signing a bridge QB in free agency — or trading for a one — may be a better use of resources.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

LSU wideout Malik Nabers has awesome creativity as a route runner, winning from multiple alignments against various defensive backs of different size and skill. Nabers immediately boosts Arizona’s receiving corps, forming a nice tandem with quarterback Kyler Murray.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

While this mock has no trades, this is the first spot where one could happen. The top two wideouts are gone with Maye still on the board. With Jim Harbaugh taking over the Chargers, an emphasis on upgrading the trench play could lead to Los Angeles taking a tackle here, specifically 20-year-old Joe Alt, who brings high-level run-blocking ability coupled with his sound technique as a pass protector.

6. New York Giants: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The Giants have plenty tied up in Daniel Jones for the foreseeable future, but everyone can see how badly this offense needs an upgrade at the quarterback position. Wide receiver Rome Odunze is available here, but getting the quarterback right is the most important thing you can do. And Maye — who can operate from the pocket and on the move while fitting passes into tight windows — checks the boxes.

7. Tennessee Titans: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Penn State’s Olu Fashanu gives the Titans a dependable and capable pass protector to preserve Will Levis for the long-term. This tackle class is too talented to wait to upgrade the position later in the draft, despite the skill players currently available at this pick.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State

Raheem Morris brings a defensive-minded approach as the new head coach and there’s no better way to start off your regime than by building around the disruptive presence Jared Verse brings. Verse plays with an old-school mentality as a power pass rusher, excelling in his speed-to-power conversions.

9. Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Caleb Williams throwing to D.J. Moore and Odunze, an outstanding vertical threat who wins at the catch point in contested situations, could make Chicago’s offense must-watch next season.

10. New York Jets: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

The top two tackles are gone. And although Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga had a fantastic Senior Bowl week, proving he can be a high-level offensive tackle, Alabama’s JC Latham has the upside to sneak into the top 10. Latham’s undeniable strength will upgrade the Jets run game, as he continues to grow his consistency as a pass protector.

11. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

This is one of the few spots where slotting Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy makes sense in the first round. At Michigan, McCarthy thrived off of play-action passes and moving the pocket, a similar scheme to what Kevin O’Connell runs in Minnesota. With Kirk Cousins’ future in question, the Vikings need to find a backup plan at quarterback.

12. Denver Broncos: Laiatu Latu, edge rusher, UCLA

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu won’t blow you away with his athleticism or short arms, but his refined hand-usage, skilled pass-rush plan, and relentless pursuit makes this a home-run pick for the Broncos. Latu would be my pick for the defensive player who is likely to have an immediate impact from Day 1.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Quarterback could be in play here for the Raiders, but the right tackle spot is an area of concern on that offensive line. With a run-first mentality on offense, Fuaga can consistently cut off front- and backside defensive linemen on wide zone runs and showed a balanced approach as a pass protector in Mobile.

14. New Orleans Saints: Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama

Pass rusher is a big area of need, but defensive back Marshon Lattimore could be a trade candidate for the Saints as they look to maneuver their ever-changing cap situation. Adding Terrion Arnold, who displayed his playmaking skills this season with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups, can continue to infuse talent at an inconsistent position group.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

Taking Brock Bowers here has been a popular pick, but with starting defensive tackle Grover Stewart set to hit free agency, the Colts need a playmaking defensive tackle. Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II fits that moniker, possessing heavy hands to win as a pass rusher and the ability to handle double teams as a run blocker.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC/OG, Oregon

The Seahawks have invested resources in their offensive line over the last couple of drafts and should continue to do so by adding Oregon interior offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson. During Senior Bowl practices, Johnson proved he could handle different styles of pass rushers at both guard and center, and would solidify Seattle’s core offensive line for years to come.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

The Jaguars could have gone receiver here, but getting a big, physical corner in Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry would upgrade a defensive back room that already has one talented corner in Tyson Campbell. While McKinstry needs to answer some questions about his long speed at the combine, he has nice size and instincts, particularly in zone coverage.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Easily a top-10 talent in this class, Brock Bowers somehow falls to the back-half of the first round, filling a potential void that could be left with the potential departure of Tee Higgins this offseason. Bowers missed four games because of injuries this season, but has the speed to be a vertical seam threat and can create explosive plays with the ball in his hands.

19: Los Angeles Rams: Dallas Turner, Edge rusher, Alabama

Byron Young had an excellent rookie season for the Rams, but the outside linebacker room needs to be infused with more high-end talent. Dallas Turner projects as a standup edge rusher who has exciting explosiveness and tools, although he is still developing as a pass rusher. His relentless pursuit and play-strength can pair nicely alongside Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner, and the aforementioned Young.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinyon Mitchell, DB, Toledo

Mike Tomlin does not hide his appreciation for players during the draft process, and with how well Quinyon Mitchell performed in Mobile, don’t be surprised if he ends up with the Steelers. Mitchell showed the ability to operate in press-man coverage at the Senior Bowl, an aspect of his game that wasn’t tested much on his college film. Patrick Peterson is aging and Mitchell would be an excellent pairing with Joey Porter Jr.

21. Miami Dolphins: Troy Fautanu, OG/OT, Washington

The Dolphins miss out on Jackson Powers-Johnson, but instead add Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu, who has excellent movement skills as a run blocker to fit Miami’s outside running scheme. With Isaiah Wynn and Robert Hunt both hitting free agency this offseason, Fautanu can slide inside after playing tackle in college.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Bralen Trice, Edge rusher, Washington

While defensive back does not end up being the pick here, the Eagles add more juice to their pass rush, adding Washington’s Bralen Trice, a potential option at pick No. 22 we mentioned last month. Using a power-rush style, Trice utilizes his size and strong hands to work through the chests of opposing offensive linemen, finishing the 2023 season with a 16.4% win rate in pass-rushing situations, per Pro Football Focus. He could fill Brandon Graham’s role if he is not retained next season.

23: Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns): Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

The Texans adding Jer’Zhan Newton, a top-15 talent in this class, to a young defense that flies to the football feels like a steal here. His size — he’s listed at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds — may scare some teams away, but his consistent activity and disruptiveness would be an excellent fit for DeMeco Ryans’ squad.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, one of the big winners from Senior Bowl week, is light on his feet at 6-foot-7, 328 pounds. The former tight end plays with outstanding balance and foot quickness and can be a long-term replacement at tackle if Tyron Smith finds a new home in free agency.

25. Green Bay Packers: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Iowa’s Cooper DeJean is a playmaker with experience at both outside corner and nickel, finishing his college career with three pick-sixes. While Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes can hold down the fort on the outside, DeJean could make a successful transition early to a nickel or safety in Green Bay, forming an exciting trio in their secondary.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OG/OT, Duke

Duke’s Graham Barton, who played at center as a freshman in 2020, spent the last three seasons at left tackle, playing at a high level. Robert Hainsey played the entire season as the starting center for injured Ryan Jensen, who recently retired. The left guard position looks like a glaring need for the Bucs and Barton can slide to the interior to address that need.

27. Cardinals (via Texans): Ennis Rakestraw, DB, Missouri

After adding Malik Nabers, the Cardinals add Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, who is a smaller outside corner with blazing speed and the ball skills to also play the nickel position. His ability to challenge wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, along with his speed, will allow him to make an immediate impact for Arizona’s defense.

28. Buffalo Bills: Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Stefon Diggs faded down the stretch of the season and Gabriel Davis could be on his way out via free agency. Adding LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr., a vertical threat with size and reliable hands who can seamlessly fit with Josh Allen and the Bills offense, would open up one-on-one opportunities for tight end Dalton Kincaid and Diggs.

29. Detroit Lions: Nate Wiggins, DB, Clemson

The Lions defensive back room desperately needs an upgrade. Clemson’s Nate Wiggins’ fluidity out of his backpedal and quickness closing on routes looks similar to Christian Gonzalez last season. His length and athleticism will allow him to thrive in Aaron Glenn’s defensive scheme.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri

Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds with 34¾-inch arms at the Senior Bowl, Missouri’s Darius Robinson moves and plays like a player that is 20 pounds lighter, exploding off the football and then using his length to create separation from offensive linemen. His style of play as a power rusher and his versatility to play the three-technique just makes sense in Baltimore.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Trent Williams is still one of the league’s premier left tackles, but the right tackle spot needs a long-term answer after the 2025 season. Georgia’s Amarius Mims has excellent size and athleticism to become a long-term right tackle option, despite his overall inexperience with just seven collegiate starts.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

The NFL combine probably weighs the most for Florida State’s Keon Coleman, whose evaluation differs from person to person. The size (6-4, 210) is alluring, but his route tree is pretty limited at this stage of his development. His ball skills and body control on 50/50 passes would be too good to pass up for a Chiefs receiving core in need of stars.