Eagles draft: Deep class of receivers could entice Birds to add weapon next to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

The third receiver spot for the Eagles last season was a revolving door of players. From Olamide Zaccheaus to Julio Jones, the spot never got consistent production, which has led to an overhaul this offseason. During the free-agency period, the Eagles added Parris Campbell and DeVante Parker to the mix on one-year deals.

Those additions, though, should not prevent the Eagles from selecting a wide receiver in the NFL draft. Just like the last several years, this year’s class is rich in receiver talent and depth.

Here’s a breakdown of the receiver class, from the top players to options the Eagles could consider after the first round to pair with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Top of the class

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

A Heisman Trophy finalist, Harrison finished his junior season with 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, matching the number of touchdowns from his sophomore campaign. The Buckeyes standout is an excellent blend of size (6-foot-3, 209 pounds), athleticism, and unbelievable body control to make highlight-reel catches when defenders are draped all over him.

Harrison, a Philadelphia native and St. Joseph’s Prep grad, is a likely top-five selection and route-running technician. His ability to attack a defender’s leverage to create separation and his strong hands made defensive backs look silly against the two-year starter at Ohio State. Though he won’t test athletically like other players on this list, Harrison is the most talented receiver over the last two draft classes and should make an immediate impact from the time he steps into the NFL.

Malik Nabers, LSU

While Harrison has been widely known as the top wideout in this class since last summer, some NFL teams reportedly prefer Nabers over the Buckeyes standout and it likely has to do with what the LSU wideout brings after the catch. Nabers plays bigger than his size (6-foot, 200 pounds) as a creative route runner who can win from the outside and from the slot. He finished the 2023 season with 89 catches, 1,569 yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns.

Though he didn’t test at the combine, Nabers opted to participate at his pro day, leaping 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump, with a 42-inch vertical, and a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, showing his lightning-quick speed and explosiveness. His ability to turn short routes into big gains, along with his fluidity as a route runner, makes him an exciting prospect who shouldn’t make it out of the top 10.

Rome Odunze, Washington

Like Harrison, Odunze has outrageous body control and ball tracking, and is an elite ball winner at the catch point, dazzling fans with unreal catches downfield. A master of route pacing and catching the ball in traffic, Odunze is an all-world talent and wins with his speed and elusiveness, evidenced by his outstanding scouting combine performance, running a 4.45-second 40, leaping a 39-inch vertical and a 10-4 broad jump, plus running explosive times in the short shuttle (4.03 seconds) and three-cone (6.88).

He finished 2023 with career-highs in receiving yards (1,640), touchdowns (13), and yards per reception (17.8), and added an 83-yard punt-return touchdown against California. Like Nabers and Harrison, Odunze will likely be a top-10 selection and projects as a No. 1 receiver in an NFL offense.

Speedsters

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

After running a 4.33 40-yard dash with a 1.5-second 10-yard split, third fastest of all receivers at the scouting combine, Thomas has heavy intrigue as an early first-round selection. Forming the other half of a dynamic LSU duo with Nabers, Thomas has fantastic length and explosiveness to threaten vertically, evidenced by his 17 receiving touchdowns and 1,117 receiving yards in 2023.

Though his route-running potential is still unrealized, Thomas projects as a potential No. 2 wideout who could develop into a top option for an NFL offense, with terrific size (6-3, 209) and explosiveness.

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Worthy has field-stretching ability that would fit seamlessly in the Eagles offense and his skill set mirrors that of former Philly wideout DeSean Jackson, whom he idolized growing up. The Texas wideout, who finished with 75 catches, 1,014 yards, and five scores in 2023, tracks the ball well on vertical routes, and 571 of his yards came after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

Concentration drops show up on his film (6.3% drop rate) along with a small frame (6-1, 165) but the explosiveness he can bring to an offense cannot be overlooked. More than half of his catches last season went for first downs (44 of 75), and his speed could open up one-on-one situations for Brown and Smith.

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Franklin, although slender in frame (6-2, 176), is an outstanding deep threat who was primarily used as an outside receiver. According to PFF, just 94 of his 722 snaps came inside the numbers as a slot receiver, but his skill set should easily translate to any wide receiver spot. His ability to change route tempo, specifically on vertical routes and on fades, stands out, consistently threatening defensive backs’ leverage. Seven of Franklin’s 14 receiving touchdowns in 2023 came on passes 20 yards or more downfield.

He tested like an elite athlete, as well, running a 4.41-second 40 (but just a 1.61 10-yard split), 6.9-second three cone, and leaping a 39-inch vertical. While he needs to clean up the drops (nine in 2023), Franklin will be just 21 years old on draft day and could fit as the deep-threat playmaker the Eagles desperately crave.

Wild cards

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

One of the biggest standouts from the scouting combine was Mitchell, who ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, leaped a group-high 11-4 in the broad jump, and added a 39½-inch vertical jump. Mitchell’s smooth route-running ability stands out most on his film with the Longhorns, after transferring from Georgia in the offseason. He finished with 11 receiving touchdowns on just 55 catches, displaying excellent body control and becoming a reliable red-zone threat in his one season at Texas.

Mitchell had just three games of 100 or more receiving yards last season but averaged more than 15 yards a reception, and more than 80% of his catches went for a touchdown or first down. While his size (6-2, 205) and speed are exciting, Mitchell has unrealized potential and lacks polish in terms of consistently hitting his landmarks as a route runner and effort as a blocker downfield. If he can continue his trajectory, though, Mitchell has as much to gain at the NFL level as any wideout on this list as a potential late first- or early second-round pick.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Drawing comparisons to Eagles wideout Brown for his similar size and speed profile, Legette burst on the scene in 2023 with a massive season, compiling 71 catches, 1,255 yards, and seven touchdowns, surpassing his career receiving totals before the season. After checking in at the combine at 6-1, 221 pounds, Legette showed his speed on tape wasn’t a mirage, running a 4.39-second 40 and leaping a 40-inch vertical with a 10-6 broad jump.

The majority of his snaps came as an outside receiver (419), but he also played 199 snaps from the slot, showing his ability to be moved around in a formation. What makes Legette special is his ability to contort his body in the air, make difficult catches, and pull away from defenses with his speed in the open field. Though he was a one-year breakout, his body and speed profile are worth the Eagles exploring if he’s available for one of their two second-round picks.

Versatile wideouts

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Smooth as butter as a route runner, McConkey has excellent spatial awareness and creativity in finding ways to get open downfield. Limited to just nine games after missing the start of the season with an injury, McConkey finished with just 30 receptions for 578 yards and two touchdowns, but his impact on the field was apparent, serving as a reliable target in the Bulldogs offense. That ability to create separation, both from the outside and in the slot, was evident in his breakout performance at the Senior Bowl.

The Georgia wideout also enjoyed a terrific combine performance, running a 4.39-second 40, leaping a 36-inch vertical, and a 10-4 broad jump. At his pro day, he reportedly ran 4.04-second short shuttle and 6.72-second three-cone times, showing his elite change-of-direction ability. The Bulldogs wideout can shift his weight at the top of routes without sacrificing his pacing, keeping defenders off balance and unable to make a play on the ball, which would be an excellent fit in Philly as a possession, move-the-chains type of player.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Pearsall is a route-running technician who excels at finding open space to sit in zone coverage and has toughness to catch passes over the middle of the field. Of his 65 catches in 2023, 41 (63.1%) of them were for first downs, according to PFF, and he dropped just two passes in 2023. What stands out most about Pearsall is his blocking ability, serving as an effective downfield blocker by creating lanes downfield for his teammates.

He put on a show at the combine after measuring in at 6-1, 189, running the group’s fastest three-cone time (6.62) and boasting the third-highest vertical jump of all receivers (42 inches). Over his last two seasons at Florida, Pearsall scored 12 touchdowns (nine receiving, three rushing) and averaged 16.6 yards per catch, and would be an excellent slot option for the Eagles to consider drafting on Day 2.

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Though Michigan’s passing offense was far from dynamic, Wilson had 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns for the national champions while playing primarily in the slot, with 64% of his offensive snaps coming from that spot, according to PFF. Another Senior Bowl standout, Wilson plays with outstanding route tempo, can find the soft spot in coverages, and has outstanding body control to make tough catches downfield and over the middle of the field.

Wilson had sure hands as well. PFF hasn’t charted him with more than two drops in any season during his career at Michigan. Though he’s a bit on the smaller side (5-11, 185), Wilson rises to the occasion and is fearless attacking the football in the air. His speed (4.39-second 40) was impressive at the combine, too. Another potential Day 2 selection, Wilson would make a lot of sense as a third receiver option in the Eagles offense as he excels running timing and crossing routes.

Sleepers

Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Polk has the speed to stretch the field and body control in contested-catch situations. Hauling in career-bests in catches (69), receiving yards (1,169), and touchdowns (nine), Polk put opposing defenses and the NFL on notice with his dominant display this season, from his ability to make contested catches downfield to pulling away from defenders with his speed in the open field.

What makes Polk stand out is his ability to run routes both from the slot and as an outside receiver. Of his 832 offensive snaps last season, 306 have come from the slot, according to PFF, showcasing his inside-out ability. His versatility and speed would fit nicely alongside Brown and Smith in the Eagles offense.

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri

Flournoy has straight-line speed to threaten vertically, steady hands in contested-catch situations, and is elusive with the ball in his hands in the open field. Over his last two seasons with the Redhawks, Flournoy amassed 118 receptions, 1,823 yards, and 13 touchdowns, while just dropping four passes, good for a 3.2% drop rate, according to PFF.

He has quietly put together a strong pre-draft process, starring at the Senior Bowl, along with a strong showing at the combine, running a 4.44-second 40, leaping an 11-foot broad jump and a 39-inch vertical at 6-1, 202 pounds with massive hands (10 1⁄8 inches). Though he needs to improve his route running and route pacing, Flournoy projects as a depth wideout who could develop into a big slot receiver for the Eagles.