Eagles 2023 NFL mock draft: Experts at ESPN, NFL Network predict the Birds’ picks

Which players will the Eagles take in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft?

We won’t know for sure until early Thursday night, when the Eagles are on the clock with the No. 10 pick. The Birds also have the No. 30 pick later this evening, assuming general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t make any draft-day trades.

There’s been a loud push on Philadelphia sports talk radio for the Eagles to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Mel Kiper Jr., covering his 40th NFL draft for ESPN, thinks there’s a realistic chance Robinson ends up with the Birds.

“It might go against the organization’s philosophy to take a running back this high, but the fit is logical, whether it’s at No. 10 or a few spots later,” Kiper wrote in his final NFL mock draft, released Thursday morning.

The last time the Eagles drafted a running back in the first round was 1986, when the team took Keith Byers with, coincidentally, the No. 10 pick. Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes thinks Robinson is a special talent worthy of being taken so high in the first round.

“He’s 5-foot-11, 215 pounds, agile, shifty, fast, tough, productive. He’s a unicorn,” Hayes wrote, describing Robinson as “a polished receiver” and “a fearsome blocker” 20 pounds heavier than Christian McCaffrey. “A former scout I spoke with this week compared Robinson with Edgerrin James, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1999 draft. James is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Inquirer’s Eagles beat reporters aren’t as convinced. EJ Smith thinks the Birds could trade up to grab Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, while Josh Tolentino predicts they’ll snag Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

Here is a roundup of the players national media pundits think the Eagles could end up selecting in the first round:

Mel Kiper, ESPN

No. 10: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

The Eagles might prefer to trade back, but why not take an elite runner/receiver who could help them win now? It might go against the organization’s philosophy to take a running back this high, but the fit is logical, whether it’s at No. 10 or a few spots later. If it’s not Robinson, I thought about tackle/guard Peter Skoronski (Northwestern).

No. 30: Trade down with Texans

Todd McShay, ESPN

No. 10: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

The Eagles are an interesting team at the back end of the top 10. I could see a trade back happening, maybe connected to Bijan Robinson. I could see them targeting an offensive lineman here. I could see a powerful edge rusher like Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness being in play, too. But I ultimately went with Smith, who has terrific speed and suddenness off the edge. He actually reminds me quite a bit of Haason Reddick, who turned in 16 sacks for Philadelphia last season. With the defensive line aging, Smith could have an immediate impact both as a pass-rusher and run defender.

No. 30: Brian Branch, S/CB, Alabama

We went with an edge rusher at No. 10, and I think Philly could stay on defense with its second first-rounder. Adding a defensive tackle like Clemson’s Bryan Bresee or Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton fits with how the Eagles build their roster, but what about the versatility and diverse toolbox of Branch in the secondary? The Eagles lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps (but signed Terrell Edmunds), and they could benefit with someone like Branch who can play nickel or safety and help in coverage, against the run and even as a blitzer.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

No. 10: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

The Eagles invested in Georgia defenders last year, drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. They come back for another former Bulldog in Smith.

No. 30: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

I haven’t given up on my dream of Philadelphia taking Bijan Robinson if he’s available at No. 10, but this is not a bad consolation prize. Gibbs has been gaining a lot of steam late in the process, and I’ll be surprised if he’s not a first-round pick.

Peter King, NBC Sports

No. 10: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia.

Came very close to giving the Eagles Peter Skoronski here, but two things happened Sunday. A GM who’s always smart when I do this exercise told me he knew the Eagles love Smith. And someone else told me Skoronski’s very likely to play guard, and check out where the Eagles have drafted starting guards, or guards-to-be. Okay. Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo went 51st, 37th and 79th overall, respectively. And then I looked at the ages of the Eagles’ four most prominent ends or edge players: Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat average 29 years, 7 months old as of September. Okay. I talked myself into a 238-pound edge player who runs a 4.39 40-yard dash.

No. 30: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Might not be just the poor man’s Bijan Robinson. With 195 touches in his one year at Alabama, Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per rush and 10.1 yards per catch, never fumbling. As good as Robinson was as a collegian, Gibbs has a few teams in this draft that liked him over Robinson for the NFL.

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

No. 10: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Carter would be a consideration here, which would reunite him with former Georgia teammates Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. If he’s gone, I think GM Howie Roseman will explore moving down. In the scenario where Carter’s gone, and the Eagles stick, corner would be a top priority. And getting the wildly gifted Gonzalez, who could stand to play a little more physically, would be a gift at No. 10, particularly with the Eagles’ starters at the position, James Bradberry and Darius Slay, going year-to-year with the team.

No. 30: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gibbs at No. 30 would become the highest-drafted back in Philly in 37 years (hello, Keith Byars!), and Roseman could justify it by pointing to the pass-game value that the Bama burner brings to the table. Remember, Philly sniffed around on Alvin Kamara last year. Gibbs would give them a faster, less-shifty version of the Saints star.

No. 10: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

One of the top three players in this year’s draft, the Eagles continue to pump up their super-powered offense with this do-everything weapon.

No. 30: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

With Fletcher Cox playing on a one-year deal, the Eagles take the speedy Kancey, who will immediately provide pressure up the middle and eventually take on a bigger role.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

No. 10: Drew Smith, LB, Arkansas

People hate Drew Sanders, BUT WATCH HIM PLAY FOLKS. The Eagles can afford to be a little more patient with someone who could turn into a pass-rushing monster down the line.

No. 30: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

The Eagles like to load up a year early, so we’ll have them grab some OL help ahead of time. If this OL prospect is 10% as good as their current right tackle, they’d sign in blood and/or melted American cheese.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

No. 12 (via trade): Nolan Smith, edge rusher, Georgia

After extracting some mid-round value and moving back two spots, the Eagles take who they wanted at no. 10 anyway. Smith is an electric athlete with elite get-off and bendy agility off the edge. The former Bulldogs star can feature in the team’s pass-rush rotation from day one.

No. 30: DJ Turner II, DB, Michigan

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is gone via free agency, and Darius Slay, now 32, isn’t getting any younger. Turner is a souped-up cover man who would add critical depth to Philly’s secondary—plus, he brings the versatility to play both outside and over the slot.

Cris Collinsworth, Pro Football Focus

No. 10: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

I wanted to get fancy with this, but I think the Eagles are going to be sensible here. Bresee was a five-star recruit coming out and has the ability to take on double teams and hold up against them. When the Eagles are great, they have great offensive and defensive lines.

No. 30: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

His best tape came as a freshman, and it’s a bit of a concern that he didn’t grow beyond that, but his twitchiness at his size is just rare. His power could be devastating if he can put it together technically, and he lands in the perfect spot to develop here.

No. 10: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Brandon Graham won’t be around much longer, so the Eagles will need an edge rusher for the future. Philadelphia’s pass rush was horrendous in the Super Bowl anyhow. Lukas Van Ness has a relentless motor, but is a bit raw. He was a great performer at the combine.

No. 30: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh