Week 16 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles barely move after win over Raiders

Sunday marked the end of a three-game skid for the Eagles, who earned a much-needed 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the team’s first shutout since 2018.

Despite a dominant performance against a Kenny Pickett-led Raiders team, the Eagles have barely made a move in national power rankings. As the Birds prepare to head back on the road to face the Washington Commanders on Saturday, here’s where they stand in the latest batch of rankings …

Yahoo! Sports: Seventh

Although the team came out victorious on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles have remained in the No. 7 spot at Yahoo! Sports. A win over the 2-12 Raiders just wasn’t enough to show what this team could be capable of.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to even know what Sunday’s 31-0 win meant because it came against a Raiders team that doesn’t even resemble a professional operation lately,“ Frank Schwab wrote. ”But Philly’s defense does get credit for allowing only 75 yards, the fewest allowed in any game this NFL season. The offense had its best game in a long time. The Eagles will have to repeat that against an actual professional team, but at least the win wasn’t in doubt."

The Eagles trail the No. 5 Chicago Bears and the No. 6 Houston Texans. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams top Yahoo’s list.

» READ MORE: The Eagles’ success has been riding on the defense this year. The 1991 team remembers what that’s like.

ESPN: Eighth

The Eagles moved up one spot from last week’s ESPN power rankings, behind the Buffalo Bills (No. 5), the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 6), and the San Francisco 49ers (No. 7). ESPN also picked a player from each roster who might earn a contract extension in the offseason, and for Howie Roseman that could be one of his newest additions.

“Acquired from the Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick in November, [Jaelan] Phillips has fortified a defensive front that looks championship-caliber in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal,” Tim McManus wrote. “Phillips has played for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio at two different stops and is a clear fit for his scheme. He is just 26 and plays a premium position, making him precisely the type of player Philadelphia’s front office would commit to long term.”

The Rams continue to hold the top spot. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks (No. 2) and the Denver Broncos (No. 3) moved up one spot.

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering Week 16 vs. the Commanders

The Ringer: Eighth

After 14 consecutive weeks as one of the top six teams, the Eagles continue to fall in power rankings — falling one spot from last week’s No. 7 ranking despite their 31-point victory. This week’s summary: “Everybody looks good against the Raiders.”

“While it wouldn’t make a difference in the race to the Super Bowl, I wish that more teams would put up style points against the Raiders,” Diante Lee wrote. “Just like Denver last week, Philadelphia was relaxed and offensively methodical against Las Vegas, shrinking the game and letting the rushing attack lead the way.

“The shutout wasn’t pretty — and I wouldn’t say that this offense is close to fixing its problems yet — but quarterback Jalen Hurts was efficient in a way that’s been missing from the offense lately. For that alone, I can begrudgingly give the Eagles a passing grade for the week."

The Eagles follow the No. 6 New England Patriots and the No. 7 Detroit Lions. The Rams (No. 1), Broncos (No. 2), and Seahawks (No. 3) top the Ringer’s rankings.

» READ MORE: Eagles open as favorites vs. Commanders, and see their Super Bowl, NFC odds improve

The Athletic: 12th

While the Eagles didn’t drop in The Athletic’s rankings, they also didn’t move up from last week’s spot (12th). The Athletic’s MVP of the game went to cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

“The offense finally got going Sunday, but this team is still led by its defense,” Josh Kendall and Chad Graff wrote. “That defense has a lot of stars, but none has played better this year than Mitchell. The cornerback does not have an interception, but Sunday was his seventh game of allowing 10 or fewer yards in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats. His 15 pass breakups rank fourth in the league.”

The Eagles are behind the Jaguars (No. 9), the Bears (No. 10), and the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 11).

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts makes a statement, the NFC is wide open for the taking, and what else they’re saying about the Eagles

NFL.com: 12th

After their win, the Eagles moved up one spot in NFL.com’s power rankings — slotting below the No. 10 Texans and the No. 11 Chargers.

“The Eagles needed a tension-breaker game, and they got exactly that,” Eric Edholm wrote. “Beating the Raiders won’t tell us whether the offense is truly fixed or if Philadelphia is suddenly any more playoff-ready, making this result comparable to the 2023 Eagles’ December win over a bad Giants team.

“Then again, just imagine if Philly had not had its way with an even worse Las Vegas outfit. Jalen Hurts followed his five-turnover game against the Chargers with a clean, crisp performance Sunday, and that was a positive sign. The red-zone package was a little more inspired, too, and the defense turned in a near-perfect showing, even accounting for how challenged the Raiders are offensively. The Eagles will take this and try to build on it, with Sunday’s game against the 4-10 Commanders presenting a similar assignment."

» READ MORE: The Eagles put up a bunch of wild numbers in their win over the Raiders

CBS Sports: 12th

The Eagles win over the Raiders wasn’t enough for the team to move up in the CBS Sports’ power rankings. Instead, the team held steady at the No. 12 spot, just below the Green Bay Packers (No. 10) and the Chargers (No. 11).

“Nothing like the Raiders to fix an ailing team,” Pete Prisco wrote. “The Eagles looked dominant in their victory, but it is the Raiders.”

The Broncos top the CBS list, above the Rams (No. 2) and Seahawks (No. 3).

» READ MORE: Brandon Graham set the Eagles’ shutout tone Sunday; NFL’s injury epidemic changes the playoff picture | Marcus Hayes

USA Today: 12th

USA Today moved the Eagles up one spot from last week’s No. 13 ranking. Now, the Eagles sit above the Lions (No. 13) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 14).

“A.J. Brown’s three-game streak of 100-yard receiving games was snapped Sunday,” Nate Davis wrote. “Philly’s three-game losing streak was snapped Sunday. Hmmm.”