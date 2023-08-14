Documentary on Eagles center Jason Kelce premieres Sept. 12 on Amazon Prime

Can’t get enough of Jason Kelce, the Sea Isle City-loving All-Pro center and future Hall of Famer?

You’re in luck then. On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced a release date for Kelce, a feature-length documentary that follows the Eagles captain throughout the Super Bowl season of 2022.

The documentary will premiere Sept. 12 exclusively on Prime Video, just ahead of the return of Prime’s Thursday Night Football on Sept. 14, which features Kelce’s Eagles against the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce chronicles the center’s decision to forgo retirement and return for a 12th season with the Eagles, the arrival of his third daughter, and the debut of his popular podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis. And of course, there is plenty of football in there as well.

“Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “We’re privileged to partner with Skydance Sports, 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films on this project, which welcomes fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career.”