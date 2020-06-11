The NFL officially told teams there can be no in-person work at team facilities this month.
That was pretty much understood anyway; the Eagles already planned to do everything remotely through June 26, the collectively-bargained date when offseason workouts must cease.
There had been some hope of gathering rookies and veterans acquired in the offseason at team facilities, at least for physicals.
NFL teams will report for training camp in late July, and it seems likely the Eagles will report July 28. The NFL Network has reported that negotiations are ongoing for some sort of “soft opening” before that, to get new players acclimated.