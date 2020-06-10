Normally, the Eagles and other teams would be wrapping up mandatory minicamp this week -- the last and most important onfield work before training camp in late July. It’s apparent now that there won’t be any in-person minicamps. Teams will do well to figure out how to comply with the league’s social distancing and cleanliness guidelines, for a 90-member roster, by late July. Though NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that there is hope for having rookies and veterans who have changed teams and haven’t completed their physicals to at least have some limited access to team facilities before June 26, when all pre-training camp offseason work must be complete.