People allowed in areas used by players and coaches are to be divided into three tiers. Tier 1 includes players, coaches, and the people who absolutely need to be near them — medical staff and trainers, for instance. Tier 2 includes “other essential personnel who may need to be in close proximity to players,” including “ownership representatives” and “general managers.” Tier 2 is limited to 20 people, who “should minimize any necessary time spent in restricted areas” and must wear personal protective equipment.