Nick Sirianni reiterates Eagles are ‘evaluating everything,’ but Kevin Patullo will still call plays

Three days after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he would be “evaluating everything” in the wake of his team’s 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears, Sirianni reiterated that his play-caller will remain the same.

The Eagles, Sirianni said, spent the weekend — and still are — evaluating everything, but offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo will continue his normal duties as the team begins preparations for its Week 14 game Monday night at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sirianni declined to go into particulars about what the self-scouting and evaluating over the weekend led to during what amounts to a mini-bye week.

“Everything was being evaluated,” Sirianni said. “We’ll think about some different things that we want to do, all over the place, scheme, everything. I don’t think it benefits us for me to share, in particular, what that is.

“Just know this: We want to get this thing fixed more than everybody. We live it, breathe it, and [are] involved in it every waking second of our lives. So that’s what we’re working on right now.”

The Eagles offense under its first-year coordinator has slipped into a prolonged rut after entering the Week 9 bye on the heels of what appeared to be two breakout performances. The Eagles have scored just 62 points in their last four games combined. They have been unable to establish a running game and the passing game has been inconsistent.

Patullo has borne the brunt of the blame for the Eagles’ offensive struggles in 2025. A website calling for his firing has surfaced. Fans chanted for him to be fired during the game Friday. And later, after the game, his home was egged in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sirianni has not shied away from making changes in the past. In 2021, during his first season as head coach, Sirianni stripped himself of play-calling duties in favor of Shane Steichen. In 2023, the Eagles stripped defensive coordinator Sean Desai of third-down planning and eventually demoted him in favor of Matt Patricia.

Sirianni on Monday called those instances “different scenarios.”

“It isn’t just one person,” he said. “It’s the ultimate team game. ... We’re working through everything. I have a lot of faith in all the players. I have a lot of faith in all the coaches.

“We got to execute it better, we got to scheme it better, all can be true, and we have to call it better. It’s every area that we need to improve on.”

The 2023 season has been brought up a lot during both of the Eagles’ two-game losing streaks this season. The Eagles, you may not need a reminder, started 10-1 before finishing their season by losing five of six and bowing out in the first round of the playoffs in embarrassing fashion.

“I think you saw a lot of the lessons we learned in ’23 resulted in what happened last year,” Sirianni said when asked Monday what lessons from then he may be leaning on.

“You always take lessons in everything. Sometimes that sting of the loss has even more impact, which is why I’m grateful for adversity and looking for opportunity to get better from the adversity. Most definitely, those have lasting lessons.”

Sirianni again declined to go into specifics about the lessons he learned, but he said he has those things written down regarding what was learned and how it was learned.

“Those lumps that you take, if you allow them to, can knock you down and keep you down,” he said. “Or, those lumps that you take can let you rise up above everything.

“Right now, of course none of us are doing a good enough job right now. We all have to look internally and get better.”