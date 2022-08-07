All eyes will be on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts Sunday night as he takes the field during the team’s only open practice, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts looked good in training camp on Saturday, rebounding after a slow start to connect several times with tight end Dallas Goedert, according to Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane. But he’s also struggled at times during practice, allowing a bit of unease to settle in among fans ahead of the team’s first preseason game on Friday against the New York Jets.

After watching the young quarterback struggle during practice on Thursday, columnist David Murphy wrote that Hurts “has not yet reached a point where anybody should feel comfortable with whatever expectations they have for this Eagles offense.”

Sunday night’s practice will be one of the few chances fans will have to see Hurts in action before the Eagles’ Week 1 debut against the Detroit Lions next month. Unlike last year, the team is only holding one open practice for fans, and Hurts will likely remain on the sidelines for the bulk of the Eagles’ three preseason games, especially considering the team’s joint practice schedule against the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

Once again, the Eagles are charging $10 a ticket to attend the open practice, with proceeds going to autism research. Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster, and fans can also purchase tickets at the Linc on Sunday. Parking is free, and the practice is expected to last about an hour and 50 minutes.

The Eagles have held open practices at the Linc each year since 2013, when the team moved camp from Lehigh University in Bethlehem to Philadelphia. Doug Pederson opted to keep the camp in Philadelphia when he became head coach, and Nick Sirianni hasn’t made any changes. While fans could watch the team most days at Lehigh, the practices at the Linc have drawn larger crowds than the out-of-town sessions.

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s open practice:

Eagles open practice 2022

When: Sunday, Aug. 7

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m. Practice is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 per ticket (available on Ticketmaster and at the Linc)

Parking: Free

Radio: 94.1 WIP

In addition to the Eagles’ practice, the open event will also feature activities throughout the stadium, including photos with Swoop, drumline and prep band performances, free face painting, interactive photo stations and alumni autograph sessions.

Media coverage

As with every training camp session, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the day’s practice will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Our Sports Daily newsletter also includes practice highlights.

Coverage of the open practice will air on 94.1 WIP, with Jack Fritz and Eliot Shorr-Parks broadcasting live from the Linc from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

One thing you won’t see this year is live coverage of the practice on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The network tried to broadcast live from the Eagles’ only open practice in 2019, but drew widespread criticism for not actually showing much of the action on the field.

Coverage of Eagles training camp

Schedule for the rest of Eagles training camp and first regular season game