Mark Sanchez still isn’t ready to discuss the ‘Butt Fumble’, fun touchdown celebrations and more from the Eagles-Panthers broadcast

The Eagles just keep grinding out wins, stopping the Carolina Panthers’ two-minute drill attempt and pulling out a 22-16 win for their ninth in a row. The Birds are just one win against the Pittsburgh Steelers away from clinching the NFC East. If you spent your Sunday at the Linc or in the parking lots, here’s everything you missed from the broadcast of the Birds’ win.

First quarter struggles

The Eagles have been great in 2024, in pretty much every area — except one, the first quarter. The Birds were held scoreless once again in the first quarter, including a three-and-out. Even an eight-game win streak hasn’t softened Birds’ fans’ expectations for this squad, who lightly booed the team’s lack of first-quarter success.

Mark Sanchez, who was in the booth as the color analyst, played two seasons for the Eagles from 2014-2015, starting 10 games but primarily backing up Sam Bradford and Nick Foles, so he had a bit of experience with Philly fans.

Advertisement

“Unless you can win two Super Bowls in one season, I don’t think there’s any pleasing Eagles fans,” Sanchez said.

Butt fumble

On third down in the first quarter, Jalen Hurts attempted to follow Saquon Barkley’s block and convert the first down with his legs. Unfortunately for the Eagles, Hurts ran straight into right tackle Lane Johnson, and bounced right off him, turning around to try to salvage the play before he was dropped for a loss.

Of course, one of the men in the booth, Sanchez, is all-too-familiar with the potential pitfalls of running into your own lineman.

“That’s tough to commentate on,” Sanchez said. “He ran into his own guy. At least he held on to the football.”

“I was never going to bring it up on my own, and I just respect that you brought it up on the broadcast,” play-by-play commentator Adam Amin said.

Tremble

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble scored his first touchdown of the season in the second quarter on fourth & goal, and right afterward, he mocked the Eagles’ defense’s usual sack celebration.

Tremble’s father, Greg Tremble, actually appeared in four games with the Eagles in 1995.

Bryce Young’s shirt

Nakobe Dean, attempting to tackle Bryce Young on a red-zone scramble, instead grabbed onto his undershirt, and managed to stretch it about four yards before the Eagles cut Young down at the one. Still, Young’s shirt didn’t fully rip off! Dean had to get up and intentionally rip it for it to separate.

“That must be a much higher thread-count than what we had when I was playing,” Sanchez said.

Saquon Barkley in 8-bit

Saquon Barkley has been special for the Birds this season. You all already know how good he’s been, but FOX put together an 8-bit, video game-style segment showcasing Barkley’s greatness, especially in the second half. Barkley would still be third on the NFL rushing yards leaderboard if only his second-half yards counted, behind Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

Cartoon Saquon even hit the reverse hurdle.

Celebrations

Let’s do a celebration section, because there were a few fun ones. First, tight end Grant Calcaterra caught his first NFL touchdown in the third quarter, started with the Eagles’ defense celebration (which of course Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble had trolled earlier in the game), and then did a do-si-do with Barkley.

Not to be left out, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles’ defense put together a dance of their own for Gardner-Johnson’s second quarter interception.